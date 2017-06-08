UM Motorcycles Extends Reach With New Dealership In Imphal

UM Lohia Two Wheelers, along with Lohia Auto inaugurated its dealership, Kanglasha UM in Imphal. The dealership located at Khuyathong DMC Road, Imphal West, Manipur was inaugurated by Rajeev Mishra, CEO UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd in the presence of other dignitaries and guests.

The dealership is spread over 3350sq. ft. and it includes display space, service centre along with the entire range of UM accessories and apparel which will be available at this dealership. Besides this, the customers will also be part of the 24×7 Roadside Assistance Programme (RSA) that is already being offered by UM Motorcycles for their customers pan India. With the inauguration of this dealership, the company now has forty five dealerships across the country. The company had launched BS-IV compliant variants of their motorcycles recently.

Speaking at the launch, Rajeev Mishra, CEO, – UM Lohia Two Wheelers said that the opening of the dealership in Imphal is in line with Company’s vision to have a PAN India presence by the end of this year. UM Motorcycles is expanding its sales and service network across India in order to take its products closer to its customer base particularly in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Currently UM Motorcycles has 44 dealerships across India including the Imphal dealership.