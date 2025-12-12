Ultraviolette F77 Rider Smashes 1,00,000 km in 17 Months You Won’t Believe the Battery Health!

Sometimes a true story speaks louder than any claim. That is exactly what happened when an Ultraviolette F77 owner, Harish Surampade, crossed the 1,00,000 km mark on his motorcycle. He achieved this feat in only 17 months and what surprised everyone even more is that the bike’s battery still holds 96% health. For an electric motorcycle, that’s a huge milestone.
Harish rode the F77 everywhere – across cities, highways, borders and even some of the highest mountain passes in the world. His journey proved to be an actual test for both the rider as well as the machine and showed what an Indian made electric motorcycle can actually take in the real world.
What makes this achievement special is how simple the story is, one rider, one motorcycle, and a full lakh kilometres, without a single break in his confidence.
Here are the highlights of his journey:
- 1,00,000+ km completed in 17 months
- 96% battery health still intact
- Temperature range: -15 degC – 48 degC
- 613 km in a single day
- Crossed nine international borders
- Saved an estimated Rs 4,59,009 in fuel costs
Ultraviolette says this is exactly what they had hoped for when they built the F77. The company wanted to prove that not only is long-distance electric travel possible — it can be dependable, comfortable and even fun. The battery system of the F77 plays a major part in this. It has high energy density, smart thermal control and strong safety layers all working quietly in the background to keep the bike stable for years.
Niraj Rajmohan, Co-Founder & CTO, shared that the biggest validation from this achievement is the battery’s condition. Keeping 96% health after 1,00,000 km reflects the strength of Ultraviolette’s battery design. The F77’s system was created for long-term durability, thermal stability and consistent performance, and this journey proves that the engineering works exactly as intended.
Harish’s journey was not easy. He rode through freezing cold mountain regions, scorching summer heat, long forests and endless stretches of coastal areas. But the motorcycle continued on drama-free. The 613km he managed in one day indicates how well the F77 can handle the touring if required.
Conclusion
In the end, this story is not as much about numbers but confidence. One rider has proved that electric motorcycles in India have grown up. They can travel a long way, they are reliable and save money, all the while providing a new kind of riding experience. The F77 didn’t just hit a milestone — it proved that long-distance electric touring is now a real, everyday possibility.