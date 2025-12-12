Royal Enfield Shows Two Special Custom Bikes — VITA and Carolina Reaper — at Japan’s Yokohama Show

Royal Enfield has something very special to showcase this year. At the 33rd Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show 2025, Japan, the company presented two unique custom motorcycles called VITA and Carolina Reaper. These bikes are built under the global custom project of Royal Enfield called Custom World, in which artists and builders from across the world get an opportunity to develop their own ideas using Royal Enfield motorcycles.
Both builds looked very different from normal motorcycles and each reflected the individual style of its creator. While both embodied the Royal Enfield spirit, their design approach and vision were different.
VITA: A Classic Reimagined
VITA was built by Yuichi Yoshizawa and Yoshikazu Ueda of a popular custom workshop known as Custom Works Zon based in Shiga Prefecture. The team is very well known in Japan and internationally for their award winning craftsmanship.
For this project they used the Royal Enfield Classic 650 as the base. The 650 twin engine and transmission was retained, but everything around it was redesigned. They developed a hand-made hard-tail steel frame, a classic style girder fork, and put 26-inch modern wheels to produce a long, stretched, almost artistic appearance for the motorcycle.
The body panels were made with unpainted aluminum and parts of the structure included mahogany wood giving the bike a warm, natural feeling. The combination of wood, polished metal and the large wheels made VITA stand out immediately.
Carolina Reaper: Flat Track Energy
The second motorcycle, Carolina Reaper, was from Cheetah Custom Cycles, a workshop headed by Tokyo-based artist Toshiyuki Osawa. This build was based on the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450.
The idea behind this bike was simply to bring together old school racing style and modern custom design. The result was a motorcycle inspired by American racers of the 1970s flat track and race cars. It had a low aggressive stance and clean race-ready look, which perfectly fit the theme of the show.
A Moment for Custom Culture
Both bikes were placed with several flat track machines and drew a lot of attention. They also showed how flexible Royal Enfield motorcycles can be for custom builders – whether someone wants classic craftsmanship or race-inspired design.
Conclusion
With VITA and Carolina Reeper, Royal Enfield had once again proved that the brand fits in well with the global custom culture. Each motorcycle had a story to tell and together they helped to illustrate how creativity, heritage and simple ideas can come together to create something that is truly memorable.