Ducati Unveils “The Origin Collection” – A New Apparel Line Celebrating 100 Years of Heritage

Ducati is turning 100, and to mark such a huge milestone, the company has put together something special called The Origin Collection. It’s a clothing line that blends old Ducati ideas, familiar design bits from the middle years, and a look into what the brand wants to explore next. The entire collection is divided into three Capsules: Heritage, Icon and Tomorrow. It will all be available from November at Ducati dealers and on Shop.Ducati.com.
The concept behind the collection is simple. Ducati wants to show where it came from, what shaped its visual style through the years, and how it might evolve in the future. Each capsule tells its own part of the story.
The Heritage Line gets right to the roots of Ducati. It draws inspiration from the 1977 Giugiaro logo, which remains one of the most recognisable designs in the motorcycle world. This capsule consists of a technical leather jacket by Dainese – Heritage C3 jacket. It is available in black for men and white for women. The jacket is made of cowhide leather, conforms to the current safety norms, and is available in both standard and perforated varieties. It has a simple 1980s feel but everything about it is made for today’s riders. There are also a few pieces of relaxed lifestyle in this group.
- A sweatshirt.
- A polo.
- T-shirts for men and women.
All of them carry the logo of Giugiaro running across the back, so the entire capsule remains visually connected.
The Icon Line takes a different path. It looks back at a number of logos and design cues that have shaped Ducati’s identity over the years. This capsule is more casual and easy going. It’s designed for everyday wear, rather than riding. One highlight here is the Icon leather jacket, made from soft finish leather that will naturally age over time. The look is minimal, clean and simple.
The most forward looking capsule is the Tomorrow Line. Here, the Giugiaro logo is transformed into a repeating pattern, giving the clothes more of a modern feel. This limited edition set consists of a cap, a polo, a hoodie and a T-shirt in red or black. Ducati uses this capsule to indicate where its design language might head next without forgetting its past.
Every piece in The Origin Collection is accompanied by a QR code that takes buyers to Ducati.com, where they can view more information or watch a video of the presentation.
In short, Origin Collection feels like Ducati putting its entire visual journey into one place. A bit of the past, a bit of the present and a glimpse of the future, all wrapped up in a simple and thoughtful manner.