Kinetic Green & Exponent Energy Unveil 15-Minute Charging for Electric 3-Wheelers

Kinetic Green and Exponent Energy have joined forces for something that can make a real difference for Electric 3 wheelers in India. The two companies are introducing a new 15-minute rapid charging system for e-rickshaws and e-carts. This is targeted at the large L3 and L5 three-wheeler segment, that plays a huge role every day, taking people to work and carrying goods through busy markets and narrow streets.
Kinetic Green already produces some of the most common e-rickshaws on the road. With this partnership, a couple of their familiar models will now support the faster charging setup.
Some of these include:
- Safar Smart
- Safar Shakti
- Super DX
These L3 models can now charge much quicker which helps drivers top up during small breaks and keep running longer through the day. The companies say this can add daily operating hours of nearly 30 percent.
Kinetic Green also has the L5N Safar Jumbo loader, known for carrying heavier loads and offering longer range. This loader will now use the 15-minute charging system too. Faster charging means the vehicle can get back into service sooner, which helps both single owners and bigger fleet operators.
There is also an up-and-coming L5M passenger model, built for slightly longer distances, and capable of touching 50 km/h. This model will also get the rapid charging system once it is launched.
Exponent Energy is bringing in its own full stack technology. This includes its battery setup, a smart charging network and software that handles everything in the background. It offers fast charging as well as a 3000 cycle battery warranty, which can help the owners to get better value from the vehicle during its life.
The vehicles will be able to use Exponent’s expanding charging network. At the moment, there are over 160 charging stations in four cities. More stations will be added over the next year in major metros and tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The charging dashboard and Exponent’s digital tools will be added to Kinetic Green’s own fleet app, which will help operators track charge levels, plan routes and look after their vehicles in a simpler, more effortless way.
Both companies believe this partnership will help accelerate the shift to electric mobility, particularly in the fast-growing L3 segment. The goal is to make EVs easier to run, quicker to charge and more useful for the people who depend on them every day.