Ulka Collaborates With Sirona To Promote Safe Biking During the Pandemic

Ulka Gear, an Indian manufacturing brand & start-up in association with Sirona, an award-winning product innovation brand committed to solving unaddressed menstrual hygiene issues, recently rolled out a unique Instagram contest for its followers. The contest was aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of basic hygiene while biking during the pandemic and increasing the reach of Ulka Gear Hakkit & Sirona India products.

The winners

This contest was held in three legs with more than 250 users participating in total. In the last two legs, two winners were announced- Raveena Virwani (a micro-influencer, Product Reviewer and a travel freak) and Prakhar (Hotelier and a rider by interest).

The winner of the first leg, Prakhar also enjoyed participating in the event. He said, “Basic hygiene is of utmost necessity while riding a bike during corona times. I have seen several times that while biking, personal hygiene is completely ignored. The competition was a good way through which one was better able to understand the importance of basic hygiene while travelling.”

Winner of the second-leg – Raveena commented, “Being a woman traveller and a mother, I know it is how much important to take care of ourselves if I catch diseases and bring it back home, I am putting my entire family at risk, this competition helped us brainstorm several ideas through which one can maintain basic hygiene while riding a bike.”

Commenting on the partnership, Shahnawaz Karim Founder of Ulka Gear said, “Social media campaigns on platforms like Instagram offer the best way to highlight issues and increase brand awareness. Our association with Sirona India is the first step towards this.” He added, “This contest was aimed at making people aware how their seemingly inconsequential actions like keeping gloves inside the helmet while motorcycle riding can lead to spreading of disease-causing germs.”

Deep Bajaj, Founder and CEO of Sirona said, “Maintaining hygiene has always been very important. The new normal has only brought it to the forefront. To help spread awareness about the same among bikers, who are often highly exposed, Sirona and Ulka rolled out this contest on Instagram. It got high traction and informed people about ways of maintaining hygiene on the go.”

Ulka’s convertible jacket

Ulka recently launched a convertible jacket for the first time in the global market from India. This range of jacket can be converted into a backpack, enabling the rider to carry his helmet, gloves, and goggles with ease when not riding. This product was designed keeping in mind the ease of mobility which is the need for every motorcycle enthusiast. The company’s approach towards innovation & disruption is redefining the norms of design & safety.

UlkaGear has launched two versions of the convertible riding jacket:

Hakkit Forever, a summer touring jacket priced at Rs 10,999

Summer city jacket – Hakkit V2 priced at Rs 8,999

It is available in different sizes from XS to 3XL along with adjustable waist & water-resistant pockets. Each product also comes with a waterproof rain cover that can be worn over the main jacket to provide water protection and worn inside to provide wind protection. These are unisex breathable lightweight summer jacket in which, users can in one zip convert it into a backpack without any hassles. Hakkit Forever has a unique pocket on the left forearm that is big enough to occasionally be used as a mobile phone holder. Both jackets offer CE Level 1 protection for the rider’s elbows and shoulders.