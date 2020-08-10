Studds Sets Up Asia’s Largest Helmet Manufacturing Facility In Haryana

Studds Accessories on Monday has announced that it has commenced operations at its new manufacturing facility at Faridabad in Haryana, which is claimed to be the largest in Asia. The company has reiterated its commitment towards manufacturing in India, for the world.

Spread across an area of over 5.5 acres, the company has made an initial investment of over Rs 160 crore to set up the largest helmet manufacturing facility in Asia, Studds Accessories said in a statement. The company is currently the largest producer of helmets in terms of volumes sold in a year.

Apart from producing some of the most popular motorcycle helmets from Studds, including the Shifter and Thunder series, the new facility in Haryana will also produce bicycle helmets for the domestic market. The company said it has also commenced operations at another production unit which has an in-house production line for expanded polystyrene (EPS), which is the most important safety feature in a helmet.

What is EPS?

EPS is a crushable foam used in helmet production and is the most important safety feature in the helmet. Spread across 1.5 acres, STUDDS has invested Rs. 40 Crore in the second plant, marking a total investment of over Rs. 200 Crore in the manufacturing plants. The new plants will have a production capacity of 7.5 million units of motorcycle helmets and 1.5 million bicycle helmets per annum. These facilities will ensure direct employment for over 1500 individuals.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, Studds Accessories Ltd., said, “This is a huge milestone for all of us at Studds as we move forward in the post-COVID era. This step is a testament to our commitment towards Make in India, for the world, reaffirming our role as the market leaders, with integrating some of the best manufacturing practices from across the globe.”

He further added by saying, “With the goal of expanding our production efficiency, our new plants would provide employment prospects for local citizens as well as add to the overall economic growth. Currently, we have just begun operations and are planning to ramp up production gradually. With the commencement of our new plants, we have doubled our production capacity from 7 million to 14 million units of motorcycle helmets.”

The world-class facilities are highly automated and bring some of the best manufacturing processes to the Indian market, including paint shop, moulding, visor coating, packaging and warehousing. With these new manufacturing units, Studds now has four manufacturing factories in the country, all of them located in Faridabad, Haryana.

The company is currently exporting its helmets to more than 40 countries and the new plant is aimed at ramping up the exports. The company further added that Studds is also planning to introduce a new range of exciting helmets in this financial year.