TVS Unveils Futuristic AR Helmet with Aegis Rider at EICMA 2025 – A Game-Changer for Smart Motorcycling

TVS Motor Company has joined hands with Swiss tech startup Aegis Rider to showcase something new at EICMA 2025 in Milan. The two companies have developed a Heads-Up Display AR Helmet that brings information right into the rider’s view.
It’s called a spatially anchored display, which would make the wearer of the helmet see the key details in front, such as navigation, calls, and alerts, right inside the helmet. The main goal is to let the rider stay focused on the road while still getting all the information they need.
The helmet’s augmented reality technology projects real-time data – things like
- Navigation Directions
- Vehicle speed
- Hazard alerts
- Notifications for calls and messages
All this comes into view for the rider withoutwithout the need to look down at the screen or dashboard. It’s a clever idea that makes riding safer and smarter.
The system integrates µOLED projector and AR glass in a carbon fiber casing. It automatically adjusts brightness and reduces the glare so that what’s on screen always remains remarkably clear-in any light. Powering it all is a Qualcomm processor, plus a 7000mAh battery for up to four hours of continuous use. It connects wirelessly with smartphones and bike infotainment systems.
There’s even a 5MP action camera to record rides, and the helmet meets ECE 22.06 and DOT safety standards, keeping it compliant globally.
The visitors at EICMA can experience the helmet on a TVS Apache RTR 310, showing how the system integrates in real time.
TVS said this is part of its focus on smart connected mobility. The company is also working on future updates, such as cloud-based ride analytics and V2X connectivity.
Put simply, it’s a smart helmet for a new generation of riders. A small step today that could change how people ride tomorrow.