Piaggio Group Shines at EICMA 2025 with Exciting New Launches from Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Vespa & More

Piaggio Group surely made a mark at EICMA 2025, with a stream of new models on its biggest names – Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Vespa, and Piaggio.Every brand presented the changes that emphasize their design direction and tradition all under the same roof in Milan.
Aprilia
Aprilia led the spotlight with two major models lined up for 2026.
The first one is the Aprilia SR GT 400, a mid-size GT scooter, designed to offer comfort and adventure to the riders. It’s light and ready to tackle terrain courtesy of its long-travel suspension, deep-tread tyres, and a new chassis. Powered by a 36 hp single-cylinder engine that provides power, which is accompanied by ABS, traction control, and a 5-inch TFT display. The scooter also features a keyless start and an adjustable windscreen for that added convenience.
Next in the line is the Aprilia RS 457 GP Replica which is a special model based on the Aprilia MotoGP bikes. It retains the core of the RS 457 and adds a few exclusive touches.
Some highlights include:
- Quickshifter to up and down shifts without a clutch.
- Greater friction front brake pads to provide greater stopping power.
- New black finish and single seat cowl to the frame and swingarm.
- MotoGP Inspired glossy and matte black graphics.
It still retains the 35 kW twin-cylinder engine that meets A2 license standards. The bike weighs in at 175 kg, giving it a sharp power-to-weight balance. It also features three ride modes, along with adjustable traction control and ABS.
Aprilia also introduces new colours in its Factory line-up – such as RSV4, Tuono V4, RS 660 and Tuono 660. The design follows an aerodynamic theme, with side graphics inspired by airflow lines seen in wind tunnel testing.
Moto Guzzi
Moto Guzzi joined the showcase with fresh looks for its V7, V85, and Stelvio line-ups.
The V7 range comes with new shades in the form of Rosso Monza and Nero Smeraldo, while the V85 TT introduces Giallo Wadi and Grigio Yanar Dag, which are drawn from natural landscapes. The Stelvio, Moto Guzzi’s adventure bike, now sports Grigio Climbing and Verde Hiking, colours linked to outdoor gear and travel.
Piaggio
Piaggio also marked a special milestone with the Beverly 25 th Anniversary Edition, brand’s best selling high-wheel scooter. It comes in a matte grey shade called Grigio 25 th Anniversary, with gold and black detailing. It’s available with both 310 hpe and 400 hpe engines and carries a “25th Anniversary” badge that shows its Italian roots.
Vespa
This year was all about celebrating Vespa’s long legacy. As the brand nears its 80th anniversary in 2026, it has brought out updated versions of the Primavera and Sprint S. Both now come with new 12-inch wheels, a rear disc brake for better safety, and keyless start on the 125 and 150 models. They also get a new full-LCD display and come in a wide range of bright colours, keeping that classic Vespa charm alive.
Next year, Vespa will mark its 80th birthday with a grand event in Rome. To make it even more special, the company will launch 80th Anniversary Editions of the Primavera and GTS. These special versions wear a soft green colour called Verde Pastello, with matching wheels and unique anniversary badges.
Overall, the Piaggio Group’s presence at EICMA 2025 was a combination of performance, design, and history, demonstrating how every iconic brand of the company remains dynamic without losing its core.