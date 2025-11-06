BSA Thunderbolt Adventure Bike Revealed at EICMA 2025 – A Retro Legend Reborn for Modern Explorers!

BSA has revealed the brand’s first-ever adventure bike, called the Thunderbolt, at the EICMA 2025 show. The bike revives a retro name but gives it a new purpose. The original Thunderbolt was renowned for its hard touring and light off-road use, and now that idea returns with a completely modern twist.
This is the fourth new BSA in short time. Coming just months after the Bantam 350 and Scrambler 650, the brand is indeed moving quick, trying to rebuild its line-up for the new-age riders.
It looks simple but tough, with high ground clearance, a reinforced bash plate and an exoskeleton frame for added strength. There is also a rally-style front beak, a rear luggage rack, and an upswept exhaust for water crossings.
Powered by a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. It meets Euro 5+ norms and is linked to a six-speed gearbox. The tank holds 15.5 litres, which is good for long trips.
Main features include:
- Traction control and three ABS modes – Rain, Road, Off-Road
- USD front forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock
- Slip and assist clutch to facilitate smooth gear shifts
- Adjustable windscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and USB charging
- Knuckle guards and space for a pillion with luggage, making it practical for long-distance adventures.
The seat is low, the handlebars are wide, and the weight is well-balanced so tall and short riders can manage it with ease. It’s built for everyday rides and weekend trails.
According to BSA, the new model shares a common adventure platform with Jawa and Yezdi, which will enable the growth of all three brands across global markets. It suggests that each brand will retain its style and DNA.
Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, which owns BSA, said:
“This is the best 350 ADV in the world. Don’t believe me – just test ride it and prove me wrong.
“Today we revealed the new BSA Thunderbolt at EICMA, but we also launched a global ADV platform which will enable our brands BSA, Jawa and Yezdi – all of which have a huge influence on motorcycling history – to benefit from a shared platform for greater efficiency across our targeted sales territories without compromising each brand’s distinctive ‘signature’.
“Classic Legends recognises the unique DNA of each brand, and we acknowledge our responsibility to ensure this is always respected and honoured.
“The BSA ‘signature’ is hugely influenced by the past: the design silhouette, the competitions won, records set and memories made. It is a true motorcycling legend.
Unveiling the new BSA Thunderbolt at EICMA, the biggest international motorcycle show, underscores our intention to bring BSA back to the world stage.
Boman Irani, Director and Co-founder of Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, which owns BSA, said:
“The new BSA Thunderbolt is adventure-ready and engineered to go the distance. Combining dynamic on and off-roading capabilities, unrivalled performance, and effortless usability, our new bike inspires confidence. It’s for riders with a ‘go anywhere and do anything attitude who seek new destinations and want to trust that their motorcycle will not just get them to where they want to go, it will excite every sense along the way.
“BSA doesn’t just build motorcycles, it builds legends and the new BSA Thunderbolt proudly carries that legacy forward.”
The new Thunderbolt aims to keep that legend alive one trail, one road, and one adventure at a time.