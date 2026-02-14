TVS Turns Rann of Kutch Into a Rider’s Paradise With 100+ Motorcycles and Custom Builds

Motorcycling has a special way of bringing people closer to places. Open roads, long rides, shared meals and stories at the end of the day create memories that last. This year that feeling came alive once again at the Rann of Kutch, as TVS Motor Company returned to the Rann Utsav for the second year in a row.
The immense white salt desert of Kutch became more than a festival backdrop. It turned into a riding destination. Working closely with Gujarat Tourism, TVS combined performance motorcycles, rider communities, motorsports action and local culture under one roof.
More than 100 riders participated in the event. They came from cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolhapur. Riders from Italy and Mexico were also in attendance and this marked the first-ever West Chapter ride of the TVS Apache Owners Group and the TVS Ronin CuLT community. The journey included highways, rural roads, and the famous Road to Heaven, ending in the heart of the Rann.
A major attraction was the Rann Utsav Custom Motorcycle Series. Five specially built bikes were shown.
- Four models Apache RR 310, RTR 310, RTR 200 and Ronin featured hand-painted designs by Eimor Customs inspired by salt plains and desert skies
- A unique Ronin build focused on exploration, fitted with dual-purpose tyres, custom luggage mounts, Ajrak-style leather elements, and a sunrise-inspired paint finish
The TVS Premium Arena was busy throughout the event.
- Apache stunt performances
- Ronin Drift-R flat track training
- FMX freestyle shows from TVS Racing
- Apache RTX adventure riding sessions
- A separate Women’s Drift-R Championship
Beyond the motorcycles, the idea was clear. TVS wants riders to experience India’s landscapes on two wheels, not just visit them.
With petrol bikes, race machines, custom builds and rider communities coming together, the Rann of Kutch now feels firmly placed on the global motorcycling map.