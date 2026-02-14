Kia Turns Car Buyers Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Guests With Once In A Lifetime USA Experience

Big moments in life are not necessarily the result of big plans. Sometimes, they start with a simple decision. Kia India is now giving its customers a chance to turn a car purchase into a memory that can last a lifetime, thanks to its new FIFA World Cup 2026 initiatives.
As a long-time global partner of the football world cup 2026, Kia is bringing the excitement of the biggest football event in the world closer to Indian families. The brand has introduced two special experiences that link everyday car ownership with once-in-a-lifetime experiences in the USA.
What Kia is offering
The campaign runs from 12 February to 10 March 2026 and includes two unique rewards.
Kia Walk with Champions
- Two children, aged between 10-14 years will be selected
- Each child will walk onto the pitch as an Official Match Ball Carrier during a group stage match
- One parent or guardian will travel along
- This is open to customers who book and buy the Kia Carens Clavis in petrol or EV form
Kia Drive to FIFA World Cup 2026
- Four customers from across India will win a live match experience
- Each winner can bring one companion
- Eligible models include the Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros and Carens Clavis
- Winners will be selected through an independently audited lucky draw
Complete travel support
Kia will take care of everything for the winners, including international travel, visa assistance, match tickets and premium hospitality. For the children, it also means stepping onto a global stage in front of thousands of fans and football legends.
More than just a contest
This initiative is Kia’s attempt to create emotional connections beyond cars. With petrol, EV and family focused models included, the campaign opens doors for both customers and their loved ones.
For many families, this is not only about football. It is about being part of a moment they will talk about for years.