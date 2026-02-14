Raptee.HV T30 Just Did the Unthinkable, Rode 7,530 Km Across India on Public Fast Chargers

People are often skeptical about whether electric motorcycles are truly capable of long journeys across India. That question has now been answered in a very real way.
The Raptee.HV T30 electric motorcycle has made an entire All-India ride of 7,530 kilometres in just 19 days. This feat has earned the T30 official recognition from the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records, making it the longest electric motorcycle ride recorded in the country.
What makes this ride special is the way it was done. The T30 was using public DC fast chargers intended for electric cars. It is the only electric motorcycle in India that supports CCS2 DC fast charging and this allowed it to tap into over 40,000 charging points spread across the country. This eliminated the typical stress associated with charging and route planning.
The ride was done by Bala Manikandan who already holds multiple EV riding records. On the way, the T30 was charged up to 80 percent in about 30 minutes at DC fast chargers. Where DC chargers were not available, AC charging took close to an hour. Thanks to this flexibility, the ride averaged 407 kilometres per day.
Key details from the ride
- Total distance covered was 7,530 kilometres
- Ride duration was 19 days
- Charging used public DC and AC stations
- No breakdowns were reported
- Battery health was maintained at 100 percent
According to Dinesh Arjun, CEO & Co-founder, Raptee.HV, the T30 has been developed over seven years with complete in-house control over hardware and software. It demonstrated that electric motorcycles in India are now capable of serious distance riding without compromise.
This record-setting ride puts the T30 in a space where electric mobility feels practical, dependable and ready for the real world.