TVS Star City Plus Special Edition Launched At INR 54,590

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of a new Dual Tone special edition for its 110cc commuter motorcycle, the TVS Star City+. The new variant, targeted at the festive season, comes in White-Black, a dual-tone paint job for the body panels. In addition to that, the motorcycle also gets a premium dual-tone seat, dual-tone mirrors and coloured shock absorbers. The dual-tone variant is priced at INR 54,590 /- (Ex-Showroom Maharashtra).

There are no mechanical changes and the TVS Star City+ continues to draw power from a 109.7cc, air-cooled engine which develops 8.4 PS @ 7,000 rpm and 8.7 NM @ 5,000 rpm, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Conforming to the new safety regulations, the Star City+ gets the Automatic Headlight On (AHO) feature and synchronised braking which governs the front and rear drum brakes. Styling-wise, the bike gets honeycomb textured side panel grills, a stainless-steel muffler, coloured shock absorbers and an aluminium black grab rail. The alloy wheels are painted in black and overall, the Star City Plus cuts a rather muscular picture for a 110cc motorcycle.

Suspension duties on the TVS Star City+ are handled by telescopic front shock absorbers and five-step adjustable rear shock absorbers. The wheels are wrapped in high grip, button type, tubeless tyres which provide better road-tyre contact. A padded dual-tone seat with contrast stitching makes long rides easy and soft-touch switches add to the comfort quotient.

The TVS Star City Plus competes against the variety of motorcycles from Hero’s stable, the Honda Livo, Dream Yuga, Dream Neo and the CD100. In addition to these, it also goes up against the Bajaj Discover 110, and the Bajaj Platina H Gear, which is the only motorcycle in the 110cc segment to offer a 5-speed gearbox. However, the Star City Plus, the Hero Passion and the Honda Livo are the kinds of motorcycles in this segment which offers a touch of more premium and sportiness among all the aforementioned bikes. The rest are either comfort-oriented or aim to win over those looking for pure utility. From our experience, we can tell you that the TVS Star City Plus is the sportiest sounding bike among all its competitors.