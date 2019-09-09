Bajaj Pulsar 125 Vs Hero Glamour Vs Honda CBShine

Recently, Bajaj launched the all-new Pulsar 125 Neon at a price of INR 66,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This new bike is mostly based on the Pulsar 150 Neon but gets a smaller engine, which means it now sits in the 125cc commuter segment. The other well-known 125cc commuter bikes in this segment include the Hero Glamour and the Honda CBShine. On paper, the new Pulsar 125 is slightly more powerful than its competition and is priced higher too. Let’s have a look at how the new Pulsar 125 compares against its competitors in the already popular 125cc commuter segment:

DIMENSIONS

In terms of exterior dimensions, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is the biggest in length, wheelbase and ground clearance, while the Hero Glamour is the widest and tallest in this segment. On the positive side, the Pulsar 125 also gets the biggest fuel tank, while the Glamour gets the smallest of the three. On the other hand, the Honda CBShine is the shortest and the lightest bike in the segment making it quite agile in city traffic.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Hero Glamour Honda CBShine Length (mm) 2055 2023 2012 Width (mm) 755 766 762 Height (mm) 1060 1091 1090 Wheelbase (mm) 1320 1262 1266 Ground Clearance (mm) 165 159 157 Kerb Weight (kg) 140 125 123 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 11.5 10 10.5

CHASSIS

Talking about the chassis, the Pulsar 125 gets a double cradle chassis just like the Hero Glamour, while the CBShine gets a diamond type frame. All the bikes are also available with a front drum brake and rear drum brake as standard, however, the top variants of the Pulsar 125 and CBShine get the option of front disc brakes. The front telescopic suspension is also common among these bikes but for the rear suspension, the Pulsar 125 gets a pair of dual gas shocks, while the other two get hydraulic spring set-ups.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Hero Glamour Honda CBShine Frame Double Cradle Tubular Double Cradle Diamond Front Suspension Telescopic Telescopic Telescopic Rear Suspension Twin Gas Shocks 5-step adjustable Hydraulic Spring Hydraulic Spring Front Brake 240mm Disc / 170mm Drum 240mm Disc 240mm Disc / 130mm Drum Rear Brake 130mm Drum 130mm Drum 130mm Drum Front Tyre 80/100 x 17 80/100 x 18 80/100 x 18 Rear Tyre 100/100 x 17 90/90 x 18 80/100 x 18

ENGINE AND GEARBOX

Mechanically, the most powerful bike in this segment is the Pulsar 125, as it gets the most powerful engine and is also paired with a sporty 5-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the CBShine and Glamour are paired with commuter-friendly 4-speed gearboxes.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Hero Glamour Honda CBShine Displacement (cc) 124.4 124.7 124.7 Power (PS @ RPM) 12 @ 8,500 11.6 @ 7,500 10.3 @ 7,500 Torque (Nm @ RPM) 11 @ 6,500 11 @ 6,000 10.3 @ 5,500 Gearbox 5-speed 4-speed 4-speed

PRICE

Talking about price, the most affordable bike in the segment is the Hero Glamour, while the most expensive is the Bajaj Pulsar 125 followed by the Honda CBShine, as the second most expensive in this segment.