TVS HLX Motorcycles Cross The 1 Million Units Sales Mark Worldwide

Leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company is happy to announce their HLX series crossed the sales milestone of 1 million units across the globe. Launched first in the year of 2013, the HLX series is known to be a highly reliable across tough terrains. The bikes have been instrumental in transforming millions of lives across Africa by providing an easy mobility solution for riders, as well as, becoming an employment generator by creating opportunities for moto-taxis. Today, the series is a leading brand in the continent of Africa with a growing presence in the Middle East and South America. The HLX series of motorcycles comprise the 100 cc HLX Plus, HLX 125, HLX 150 and HLX 150X. All of these bikes are known to be fuel-efficient, durable and offer a comfortable riding experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr KN. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are extremely happy that the TVS HLX family is now 1 million strong. HLX first forayed in Africa and the brand was developed to cater to tough usage conditions of commuters. We achieved this through extensive customer research, understanding of ride cycles, robust engineering and extensive field trials. This led to HLX becoming the benchmark for quality and a leader in its segment in Africa and across global markets. This milestone is a reinforcement of our endeavour to continue offering superior products and compliment them with dedicated customer satisfaction initiatives.”

In other news, the TVS Motor Company recently launches an ethanol-powered variant of the Apache motorcycle, the Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 at a price of INR 1.2 Lakh. While major car and bike manufacturers are going electric and hybrid for sustainable development and taking care of the environment, TVS has taken a different approach. Ethanol reduces nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, particulate matter and sulphur-di-oxide emissions from an engine, making a cleaner fuel to burn. Moreover, the fuel can be obtained as a by-product of natural fermentation processes, like manufacturing of sugar. The bike’s engine, equipped with Twin-Spray-Twin-Port EFI technology, is tuned to generate peak power of 21 PS @ 8500 rpm with a torque of 18.1 Nm @ 7000 rpm.