Gemopai Astrid Lite All-Electric Scooter Launched At INR 79,999

Today, Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, announced the launch of the Astrid Lite all-electric scooter, under a joint venture called Gemopai Electric. The Astrid Lite is the latest addition to the electric scooter market in India and it carries the perfect blend of style and performance, along with practical features for the daily commute. The pre-bookings for the scooter will begin on the 9th of September and the deliveries will commence in the first week of October. The Astrid Lite will be available at more than 50 dealerships across India and Nepal. The scooter will also be available in 5 trendy colours: Eclectic Neon, Deep Indigo, Fiery Red, Burnt Charcoal and Fireball Orange. The Astrid Lite all-electric scooter has been launched with an introductory price of INR 79,999 (ex-showroom).

Talking about performance, the Astrid Lite comes with three ride modes: Sports, City and Economy, promising a range of 75-90 kms with a standard battery pack, however, you can double the distance travelled to 150-180 kms with an extra battery pack. The Sports mode lends more power to the scooter, meaning that the scooter can touch a top speed of 75km/hour with a climbing angle of 180. While the City mode is for city roads/traffic and the Economy Mode promises a maximum range of 90 Kms on a single charge. This all-electric scooter is powered by a 1.7 KW removable lithium-ion battery pack and a 2400W motor which provides a peak power of 4000W. The removable battery weighs around 8.5 kgs and can be taken out to be charged while you work in the office, attend a meeting or grab a meal.

In terms of safety features, the Astrid Lite comes fitted with a front disc and a rear drum brake as standard. The scooter also gets a safety grill around its body outline aiding protection against road mishaps. Astrid Lite is also equipped with a keyless entry feature which makes it convenient to ride on and secure it against lifting away. Apart from these features, the Astrid Lite also gets a side-stand sensor, an anti-theft sensor and an EABS (Electronic Assist Brake System) for more effective braking. In terms of design, the scooter gets a futuristic design, five funky colours, an LED Color Display and an LED Headlamp with a Daytime Running Light.

Announcing the launch, Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric, said, “With Astrid Lite, our intention is to evolve the Electric Scooter options in the market for your everyday commuter. We want to offer products that are an exquisite blend of performance, style and experience. This Perfect City Scooter is focused at consumers looking for the best value buy and is primed to be a market disruptor with its unique design, fashionable colours, ride quality and service intention. At INR 79,999/- Astrid Lite is today the most affordable combination of the best design and top performance in the country.”