TVS Raider 125 Gets Traction Control, Prices Start At Rs 1 Lakh

The TVS Raider 125 has picked up a few useful updates as the festive season gets going. The motorcycle now features traction control on its top two variants, alongside a wider rear tyre and a faster USB charging port. Prices start at Rs 1,00,330 for the SXC DD variant, while the range-topping TFT DD model costs Rs 1,03,170 (ex-showroom).
New Features on the Raider 125
The biggest highlight of this update is the addition of traction control. TVS claims this makes the Raider 125 the very first motorcycle in the 125cc segment to offer this safety feature. It helps limit rear-wheel spin when accelerating over loose or slippery road surfaces.
Other new additions include:
- A wider 120/70-17 rear tyre, replacing the older 110/80-17 setup.
- An emergency brake warning system.
- A faster 27W USB Type-C charging port.
- Dual-disc brakes with single-channel ABS on the top variants.
The emergency brake warning system automatically activates the hazard lights during sudden, hard braking, giving traffic behind an early warning to prevent rear-end collisions.
Meanwhile, the new rear tyre provides a larger contact patch with the road for better stability. The USB charging port gets a sizeable speed upgrade, moving from the previous slow 12W USB-A setup to a much faster 27W Type-C unit.
Engine and Mechanical Details
There are no mechanical changes to the bike. The Raider 125 continues to use the same 124.8cc single-cylinder engine that produces 11.2hp and 11.75Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed gearbox and features TVS’ iGO Assist fuel-saving technology.
The two updated variants also keep their respective digital screens and smartphone connectivity features. Visually, the overall sporty styling of the motorcycle remains unchanged.
Here is the pricing for the updated variants:
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Raider SXC DD
|Rs 1,00,330
|Raider TFT DD
|Rs 1,03,170
The updated TVS Raider 125 is now available at authorized dealerships across India. For buyers looking for a tech-loaded, sporty commuter, these new safety and convenience features bring excellent extra value to the top-tier trims.