Stellantis Plans 12 Jeep And Citroen Launches In India By 2030

Stellantis is preparing for a massive expansion in India, with an ambitious plan to introduce new cars, update existing models, and strengthen its manufacturing operations. The automotive group, which owns Jeep and Citroen, has announced a fresh investment of Rs 4,000 crore as part of its FaSTLAne 2030 roadmap. The plan includes 12 product launches over the next three years, bringing new SUVs, an entry-level car, an MPV, and a pickup truck to the Indian market.
The company aims to triple its domestic sales volume by 2030. The first new model is scheduled to arrive in the second quarter of 2027, though its name has not been revealed yet.
Stellantis India Investment and Launch Plan
This fresh capital will take Stellantis’ total investment in India to nearly Rs 15,000 crore. The funds will be used for product development, local manufacturing, expanding supply chains, and improving the overall customer experience.
Here is a quick look at the company’s upcoming targets:
- Fresh investment: Rs 4,000 crore.
- New models: Seven brand-new cars across Jeep and Citroen.
- Updated models: Five facelifts for existing cars.
- Sales target: Triple domestic sales volumes by 2030.
- First launch: Expected between April and June 2027.
Seven New Cars Planned for India
The upcoming models will cover different vehicle segments, giving both brands a much wider product range. Citroen will get three new models, while Jeep will introduce four.
|Brand
|Planned New Models
|Citroen
|A-segment car, C-segment SUV, D-segment MPV
|Jeep
|B-segment SUV, C-segment SUV, D-segment SUV, D-segment pickup
Citroen’s new entry-level car will sit in the affordable A-segment, while its upcoming SUV and MPV will target larger vehicle categories. The new Jeep lineup will span across three distinct SUV segments and include a new pickup truck.
One of the most anticipated products is a Jeep midsize SUV built on Tata Motors’ ARGOS platform, which also underpins the upcoming Tata Sierra. This model is expected to arrive in the first half of 2028. The planned pickup truck could be related to the Jeep Gladiator, though the company has not officially confirmed its identity.
Alongside these seven new models, Stellantis will refresh five existing vehicles by 2030 – four updates are planned for Citroen and one for Jeep.
Petrol, CNG, Hybrid, and Electric Powertrains
Stellantis has confirmed that the new vehicle range will use multiple powertrain technologies rather than relying on just one fuel type. The lineup will include conventional petrol and diesel engines, factory-fitted CNG options, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery-electric vehicles (EVs).
While the exact engine and battery specifications remain under wraps, the multi-powertrain strategy will help both brands cater to different buyer needs. Citroen already sells electric vehicles in India, and this plan will bring even more electrified options to its portfolio.
Higher Localisation to Support Aggressive Pricing
Local manufacturing will play a key role in this expansion. Citroen currently enjoys high localisation levels of around 90–95 per cent depending on the model, while Jeep sits lower at approximately 70–75 per cent.
Stellantis wants to push localisation well beyond 90 per cent for both brands. Developing a larger local supplier network and doing more India-based engineering will help reduce dependence on expensive imported components, making the cars much more price-competitive.
The group currently operates manufacturing plants in Ranjangaon (Maharashtra) and Thiruvallur and Hosur (Tamil Nadu). It also runs engineering and software operations in Bengaluru and an ICT centre in Hyderabad.
Exports, Dealerships, and Tata Motors Partnership
The fresh investment will also support the export of India-developed vehicles to global markets, including left-hand-drive countries. This ensures the Indian plants will serve buyers well beyond the domestic market.
Stellantis is also expanding its partnership with Tata Motors through their existing 50:50 manufacturing joint venture. The two companies have signed an agreement covering advanced technology and product collaboration, with plans to build vehicles for more than 50 global markets.
Currently, Stellantis’ retail network includes over 300 centres, with around 80 per cent of them selling both Jeep and Citroen cars under one roof. The company plans to rapidly expand into Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities while heavily improving spare parts availability and service quality.
Meanwhile, the India launch of Stellantis-owned electric car brand Leapmotor is still under consideration. The company will make a final decision once it establishes whether the brand has enough local sales potential to justify a business case.