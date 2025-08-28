TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter launched at Rs. 99,900/

Quick Overview
- TVS launches Orbiter electric scooter with 158 km IDC range
- Industry-first 14-inch front wheel for enhanced stability
- Priced at ₹99,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru & Delhi, with subsidies)
TVS Motor Company has introduced the all-new Orbiter, a feature-packed electric scooter designed for India’s urban commuters. With a focus on range, comfort, and technology, the Orbiter comes loaded with several segment-firsts including a 158 km IDC-certified range, cruise control, hill hold assist, and a roomy 34-litre boot space that can hold two helmets.
Specifications and Features
Powering the Orbiter is a 3.1 kWh battery pack, paired with regenerative braking and two riding modes – Eco and Power. The IDC-tested range of 158 km places it among the strongest contenders in the commuter EV segment, outclassing popular rivals like the Ather Rizta, Bajaj Chetak Urbane, and Ola S1 Air on paper. A 14-inch front wheel, a segment-first, enhances stability and handling, while the upright handlebar and long flatform seat ensure daily comfort. Ground clearance stands at 169 mm, making it suitable for Indian road conditions.
Technology and Connectivity
The Orbiter features a connected LCD display that shows calls, SMS, and navigation alerts. Riders can also access real-time information such as charge status and location through the dedicated mobile app. Safety-focused features include crash and fall alerts, anti-theft protection, towing notifications, geo-fencing, and even time fencing. Cruise control, hill hold assist, and parking assist further elevate its usability.
Design and Practicality
In terms of design, the Orbiter keeps things modern yet practical. It comes with edge-to-edge combination lamps, a front LED headlamp with integrated indicators, and aerodynamic bodywork for better efficiency. The straight-line 290 mm footboard ensures comfort, while the 34-litre boot is among the most spacious in the class. Riders also get a USB 2.0 charging port for convenience.
Price and Market Positioning
Launched at ₹99,900 (ex-showroom, inclusive of subsidies in Bengaluru and New Delhi), the Orbiter undercuts some of its rivals in price while offering more range and features. With colour options like Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, and Martian Copper, TVS is clearly aiming to appeal to younger, tech-savvy buyers.
Final Thoughts
The TVS Orbiter feels like the scooter equivalent of a Swiss Army knife – practical, loaded with tools, and surprisingly stylish. Whether all these features translate into a smooth real-world experience remains to be seen, but on paper, it looks like TVS has fired a well-aimed shot at the growing EV market. And if nothing else, that giant 34-litre boot means you’ll finally have no excuse for carrying groceries in one hand while riding.