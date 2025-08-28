Audi India’s Assured Buyback Program: Drive Luxury Today, Worry Less About Tomorrow

4-Point Overview
- Secure Future Value: Up to 60% of ex-showroom price guaranteed after 3 years.
- Flexible Options: 50% assured value after 4 years / 60,000 km.
- Easy Financing: Low-EMI balloon finance for lighter ownership.
- Wide Coverage: Available on six popular Audi models in India.
Introduction
Buying a luxury car is exciting, but for many buyers, the big question is always — “What will it be worth a few years later?” With depreciation often a major concern, Audi India’s dealer partners have come up with a solution that makes premium ownership more predictable. The newly launched Assured Buyback Program promises buyers a guaranteed resale value at the end of their ownership, giving them peace of mind and the freedom to plan their next upgrade without worrying about market uncertainties.
What the Program Offers
Audi’s Assured Buyback Program is designed to remove the guesswork from owning a luxury car. It essentially locks in the future value of your car, so customers already know the minimum price they’ll get when they choose to return or upgrade.
As Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, put it, “The joy of owning an Audi for our customers is also about peace of mind when it comes to value. With the Assured Buyback Program introduced by our dealer partners, customers get a transparent exit price along with simplified financing and insurance cover that bridges any value gap at the end of tenure.”
In simpler words: you drive your Audi, enjoy every moment, and when it’s time to let it go, you already know the deal you’ll get.
Key Highlights of the Program
1. Guaranteed Future Value
The program secures:
- 60% of the ex-showroom price after 3 years / 45,000 km.
- 50% of the ex-showroom price after 4 years / 60,000 km.
This means whether you keep your car for 3 years or stretch to 4, you’re protected against sharp depreciation.
2. Low-EMI Balloon Finance
Customers can opt for a balloon finance plan where EMIs remain lighter during the tenure, with a bigger settlement at the end. It makes luxury ownership less stressful on the wallet.
3. Available Models
The Assured Buyback Program is offered across six popular Audi models:
- Audi A4
- Audi Q3 & Q3 Sportback
- Audi A6
- Audi Q5
- Audi Q7
This ensures both sedan lovers and SUV enthusiasts are covered.
4. Peace of Mind Ownership
Alongside the assured value, the program also includes financing and insurance support that protects against value gaps. Essentially, Audi is making sure customers can enjoy their car without second-guessing its worth in the future.
Why It Matters
For many luxury buyers, depreciation is the elephant in the room. Audi’s Assured Buyback Program directly addresses this concern. It:
- Builds confidence in ownership.
- Makes upgrades easier without financial stress.
- Ensures lower monthly commitments through balloon finance.
- Offers clarity and transparency at resale time.
And with its festive-season timing, Audi is hoping more people will now step into the luxury car segment with greater ease.
Conclusion
Audi India’s Assured Buyback Program isn’t just about cars — it’s about peace of mind. With guaranteed value, flexible tenures, lighter EMIs, and wide model coverage, the initiative makes luxury ownership more accessible and stress-free. For buyers who dream of owning an Audi but worry about resale, this program provides the perfect reassurance: drive today, upgrade tomorrow, and never lose sleep over value.