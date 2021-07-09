Yet Another Price Hike, This Time It Is From Mahindra

The year has been difficult for automakers. The shortage of raw materials has led to a rise in input costs to manufacture vehicles. Automakers have no choice but to increase the prices of their products. With every other manufacturer raising the prices, Mahindra has also announced that they will be increasing the price for all their models.

More Details

Mahindra & Mahindra has increased the price by 1% to 7% for most of its passenger vehicle range. This is the third price hike this year from the homegrown carmaker.

The Good

Mahindra’s premium SUV, the Alturas G4 is now ₹3,356/- costlier which if compared to the ex-showroom price tag going north of ₹28 lakh is hardly a pinch. The XUV 500 which will soon be replaced by the all-new XUV 700 has also got a bump of around ₹3,070/-. Similarly, the less popular KUV 100 has seen an increase of ₹2,760/- in its sticker price.

The Bad

The reasonably selling products from Mahindra’s stable – Bolero, Marazzo, Scorpio and the XUV 300 get a reasonable hike. The Bolero for example is now about ₹22,500/- dearer, which is a hike of about 2-3%. The Marazzo is now expensive by ₹26,597/- to ₹30,867/- depending on which variant you choose. The Scorpio demands an extra premium of ₹27,211/- to ₹37,395/- which is a 2% hike from its earlier ex-showroom price. Finally, the XUV 300 will be more expensive by ₹3,606/- to ₹24,029/-.

The Ugly

Well, the most popular kids attract a lot of attention and this stands true for Mahindra’s hot seller, the Thar. Only in his case, it has attracted the highest hike. Depending on which variant you choose the Thar is going to be costlier by ₹32,000/- to a whopping ₹92,000/- which is a 2% to 7% jump from the previous ex-showroom cost.

We can only hope that the situation becomes better and the production costs go down. Not only is the cost to purchase gone up, but the running costs of the vehicles are also going up thanks to the inflated fuel prices.