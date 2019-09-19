TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition Launched

One of the sportiest scooters you can buy in the 125cc segment, the TVS Ntorq is now available in a new variant. Called the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition, it comes fitted with Signature LED DRLs and LED Headlamp. Additionally, it is equipped with a Hazard lamp which can be enabled by a red-coloured hazard switch. The racy appearance is highlighted by chequered flag graphics along with the ‘Race Edition’ emblem on the scooter which accentuates TVS’ racing pedigree. The scooter comes in a three-tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red colour.

Priced at Rs. 62,995 ex-showroom, Delhi, the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition is mechanically identical to its plain-jane variants and comes fitted with a CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine, that churns out 9.4 PS @7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm@5500 rpm. India’s first Bluetooth-connected scooter, the Ntorq 125 Race Edition is paired to an exclusive application – TVS Connect and the race edition users can access special race-inspired User Interface. Otherwise also available with a front drum brake which reduces the sticker price, the Ntorq was initially offered with a front disc brake only. Both variants are offered with combi-braking though, which is now mandatory for two-wheelers which come fitted with an engine whose capacity exceeds 125cc.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “Since its launch, TVS NTORQ 125 has become a darling of its Gen Z customers. Their love is demonstrated in huge measure on their social media handles, especially Instagram. Apart from its striking appearance and the TVS SmartXonnect feature, it is the performance which has been the hallmark of the TVS NTORQ 125 experience. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of 37 years of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is launched to celebrate the same. Today, nearly 4 lakh youthful consumers are proud NTORQians and with this launch, we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength. We shall also be opening pre-booking online for the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition in select cities.”