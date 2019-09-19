All The BS-VI Cars You Can Buy This Festive Season

The Government of India has set a final date for the introduction of BS-Vl norms which is 1st April 2020, and post this date, none of the automobile companies will be eligible to sell or register their vehicles with BS-lV compliant engines. However, customers who buy BS-IV cars now or before April 2020, will be able to use their cars till the end of the registration period. Also, those apprehensive about the fuel, BS-IV cars will run perfectly fine on BS-VI fuel which will be dispensed at all pumps after or even before April 2020.

Also Read: Planning To Buy A New Diesel-Powered Car? Why You Should Buy One Before April 2020

For those who are confused about this transition and simply wish to buy something during this festive season which already complies with the upcoming norms, below is a list of all the BS-VI cars on sale as of now. Also, most new cars which will be launched in the coming months will be BS-VI compliant, the Triber as of now is an exception as Renault has decided to upgrade its engine, closer to the date of implementation of the new norms.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The best-selling entry-level hatchback in Maruti Suzuki’s line-up has been given an upgrade and now comes fitted BS-Vl compliant engine.

Maruti Suzuki Swift/DZire (Petrol variants only)

The Swift, along with the DZire is now powered by the updated 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine which is BS-Vl compliant. The diesel variants of both cars will be BS-IV only though, as Maruti has no plans of selling diesel cars in the BS-VI era.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti’s tallboy offers a choice of two engines – 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol motors, where it is the latter which received a BS-Vl upgrade. The 1.0-litre is yet to be upgraded.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno (Petrol Variants Only)

The premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki’s stable also received an upgrade. Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which is now BS-Vl compliant.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS (Petrol Variants Only)

The recently launched Grand i10 NIOS is the latest offering from Hyundai and is powered by both petrol and diesel engines. Hyundai launched its petrol variant 1.2-litre engine which is BS-Vl compliant while the 1.2-litre diesel variant is BS-lV compliant and will most likely be discontinued in the BS-VI era.

Toyota Glanza (Petrol Variants Only)

The Toyota Glanza is simply a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Since they share the same engine, the BS-Vl compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine under the Glanza’s hood makes it conform to the upcoming norms too.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (Petrol Variants Only)

The Ertiga is one of the most popular cars in the MPV segment and has received an upgrade for its petrol engine while the diesel variant is still BS-lV compliant. The Ertiga is now powered by BS-Vl compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine, which produces 105hp and 138Nm of peak torque.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti’s new premium six-seater shares the same BS-VI compliant petrol engine with the Ertiga and also offers the choice of a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Kia Seltos (Petrol & Diesel)

The Seltos is the brand’s first product in the Indian market and is offered with three engine options – 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol. All of the engine options are BS-Vl compliant.

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB (Petrol & Diesel)

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class’ E 200 and E 220d variants are already compliant with BS-VI emission regulations. The larger, V6 diesel-powered E 350d has not been upgraded to meet the new emission norms.