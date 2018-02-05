TVS NTORQ 125: Official Release, Images, Price, Tech Specs and All You Need To Know

The sporty new TVS NTORQ 125 has been launched in India today. A product which targets the young and restless, this new TVS is India’s first Bluetooth enabled, connected scooter and comes loaded with style, technology and performance. Equipped with daytime running LED lamps, Street & Sports riding modes, a digital instrument cluster, disc brakes and tubeless tyres, it is capable of hitting a top speed of 95 kph. Below are the key details of the bike and an official Release.

The scooter has been priced at 58,750 INR (Ex-Delhi). Will be available in a week’s time across INDIA. ARAI fuel efficiency not disclosed as TVS says this is a performance scooter

Four different colour options available. The NTORQ gets telescopic front forks, twin-tube gas charged rear shock absorber and Tubeless Tyres

Top Speed of 95 kph

For the complete 2018 Auto Expo coverage, visit: Auto Expo 2018: News, Launches, Concepts and Complete Car & Bike coverage

Some key features: Alloy wheels, Bluetooth connected digital instrument cluster, stealth aircraft-inspired styling, called id on screen, led tail lamp, afterburner styled vents, 55 speedometer features, inbuilt lap timer, engine kill switch, pass switch, external fuel fill lid, roto petal disc brakes

No ABS

22 litres under seat storage with a smartphone charger

9.4 bhp at 7500 rpm, 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm

Technical Specifications

Engine

Type 4 stroke, Single Cylinder, Air Cooled, OHC

Displacement 124.79 cc (3V)

Maximum Power [email protected] rpm/[email protected] rpm

Maximum Torque 10.5Nm @5500rpm

Electricals

Battery 12v, 4Ah MF

Head Lamp 35/35 W HS1

Chassis

Frame High Rigidity Under Bone Rectangular Tube Type

Dimensions (lxbxh) 1865x710x1160 mm

Wheelbase 1285mm

Ground Clearance 155mm

Kerb Weight 116.1 Kg

Front Telescopic Suspension

Rear Gas filled Hydraulic Type Coil Spring Shock Absorber

Fuel Tank 5.0 Ltr

Tyre

Front Tubeless 100x80x12

Rear Tubeless 110x80x12

Brakes

Front Disc: 220mm Disc

Rear 130mm Dia Drum

Below is an official release

*************************************************************************************************************TVS Motor Company launches its first 125cc scooter TVS NTORQ 125 Loaded with Style, Performance and Technology!

• Boasts of superior performance backed by TVS Racing pedigree

• India’s first connected scooter with TVS SmartXonnec

• 1ndia’s First App-Enabled scooter

Chennai, February 05, 2018: TVS Motor Company, a leading manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today, announced its foray in the 125cc scooter segment with the launch of TVS NTORQ 125. Designed for the youth, ‘TVS NTORQ 125 has been developed based on the TVS Racing pedigree and comes with the state-of-the-art CVTi-REVV 3 Valve engine. The scooter also marks the launch of an exclusive technology platform — TVS SmartXonnect – making it India’s first connected scooter.

At the launch, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor Company has always placed utmost importance on developing products, which are aspirational for customers. With the launch of TVS NTORQ 125, we have aimed on building an attractive product for the youth which is innovative and advanced. With exciting design and smart features, we are confident that TVS NTORQ 125 will carve a niche in the scooter segment across the globe.”

Commenting at the launch event, Mr. KN Radhakrishnan, President & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said, “Scooterisation in India, presented us with opportunities to create customer delight with targeted offerings across different customer segments. I am proud that the product team has demonstrated a keen understanding of today’s customers and their lifestyle choices. TVS NTORQ 125 is o one-of-its-kind offering, designed to meet the desires of the youthful customers. It is a great addition to our scooter portfolio.”

FIRST TIME IN A SCOOTER • TVS SmartXonnect • Bluetooth Enabled Scooter • Cellphone connectivity • Navigation Assist • Multi modes – Street, Sport, • Ride Stats In-Built Lap timer App enabled parking locator • App assistance • Engine kill switch • Engine Oil Temperature Display on Speedometer • Top Speed recorder

Style: Taking cue from the design of a stealth aircraft, TVS NTORQ 125 embodies a sharp, aggressive style with a signature tail and LED tail lamps. The well-placed sharp cuts of the scooter accentuate its appeal, lending it a tapering, sporty look. Equipped with a sporty stub muffler, an aggressive headlamp cluster and textured floorboard, it has diamond cut alloy wheels which make a distinct style statement.

Performance: TVS NTORQ 125 boasts of superior performance backed by TVS Racing Pedigree. The TVS Racing scooter team holds a winning record in the Indian Scooter Racing Championships for the past 4 years. TVS NTORQ 125 gets the new generation CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine that chums out [email protected] rpm / 9.4 PS @7500 rpm and 10.5 [email protected] rpm. The additional valve in the engine accentuates the performance of the scooter which boasts of a top speed of 95 kph and an excellent acceleration. NS NTORQ 125 also has a unique exhaust note.

Connected Technology: TVS NTORQ 125 premieres the TVS SmartXonnect, an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology which is paired with an exclusive NTORQ mobile App which can be downloaded from google play store. It enables a host of first-in-segment additions to the fully digital speedometer, which boasts of 55 features including navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport.

Comfort, Safety and Convenience: The ergonomics of TVS NTORQ 125 is developed with a supreme focus on comfort and convenience of the rider. The scooter gets wider 110x80x12 tubeless tyres along with telescopic suspension and least turning radius to facilitate travel across all kinds of terrains. Features such as pass by switch, dual side steering lock, parking brakes and engine kill switch are focused on creating a fulfilling ride experience. To facilitate convenience of use, TVS NTORQ 125 comes with external fuel fill, USB charger, large under-seat storage and TVS patented EL centre stand. The scooter is presently available in Disc variant to ensure maximum rider safety.

Equipped with unique Daytime Running Lamps (DRL), TVS NTORQ 125 is available in the colour selection of Matte Yellow, Matte Green, Matte Red and Matte White. It is loaded with 30 first industry features.