TVS Now Becomes The Official Sponsor Of The Bangladesh Football Team

Today, TVS Motor Company, announced its 2-year sponsorship tie-up with the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF). To initiate this sponsorship, TVS officially handed over the new jersey to the Bangladesh Football team before the Asian Qualifier of the FIFA World Cup begins. The new Jersey features TVS’ logo and was handed over to the Bangladesh football team Captain Jamal Bhuyan and the rest of the team. TVS’ association with the National Football Team of Bangladesh will start at the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier.

According to this association, TVS Auto Bangladesh, which is TVS Motor Company’s official distributor in Bangladesh, will be sponsoring their National Team for the next two years, throughout the World Cup Qualifier, Asian Cup Qualifiers, International Friendlies, and the BFF Intercontinental cup. TVS Auto Bangladesh will also sponsor the Bangladesh Premier League, in which 13 top football clubs of the country will battle against each other for the trophy.

Commenting on the association, Mr. R. Dilip, Senior Vice President, TVS Motor Company said, “We, at TVS Motor Company, have always been committed to driving initiatives which resonate strongly with the youth of Bangladesh – who form a substantial chunk of our customer base. We are happy to associate with the Bangladesh Football Team and encourage their endeavor towards making a mark on the international platform. While this is our first association with Football in the country, we have a long history of supporting sports in Bangladesh – our key market. We wish the team the very best!”

Elaborating on the nature of the association, Ikram Hussain, MD, TVS Auto Bangladesh said, “It gives us immense pleasure to become the official sponsor partners of the Bangladesh National Football Team. Football is the second biggest sport in Bangladesh in terms of fan following which draws interest across the country from diverse age bands and has unparalleled reach. TVS Motor has always focused on strategies that vary based on the target audience and we believe that this association will resonate with our target group of two-wheeler customers.”