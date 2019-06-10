Nissan Appoints A New President For Indian Operations

We all can agree on the fact that Nissan is currently struggling in the Indian market. After no movement for almost five-years, the Japanese brand gave us a new offering in the form of the Kicks SUV. With sales figures dropping by a considerable amount, Nissan has roped in a new president for Indian operations. Sinan Özkök, 49, would be taking this role and it is no secret that he is going to have a huge responsibility riding on his shoulders. Based at Nissan Motor India Private Ltd. in Gurgaon, will have responsibility for all functions in India including Sales and Marketing, Research and Development and Manufacturing, for both Nissan and Datsun brands.

Sinan Özkök joins India from Nissan Otomotiv A.Ş. (NOAS), Nissan’s national sales company in Turkey, where he has been managing director since 2015, replacing Thomas Kuehl who was appointed president, India operations in 2017. Sinan started his career in the year of 1993, in Renault, where he held senior positions across Marketing, Dealer Network Management, Retail Operation and Sales. He joined Nissan in 2015. On getting this new responsibility, he commented, “I am looking forward to working in one of the most dynamic and important auto markets in the world. Nissan and Datsun offer a broad and compelling line-up for customers and I will be working to develop the full potential of both brands in India.”

Nissan chairman of the Africa, Middle East and India region, Peyman Kargar, commented: “I am delighted that Sinan will be driving Nissan’s business forward in India. Not only does he bring a vast experience of working within the industry over many years, but he also has a proven track record.”

Apart from the newly launched Kicks SUV, Nissan currently sells a variety of cars. This includes the Sunny sedan, and Micra hatchback. Apart from that, Nissan also caters to the exotic car segment, with the legendary GTR on offer. The Datsun brand, on the other hand, has the Go & Redi-go hatchbacks and the Go+ wagon on sale for the Indian market.