TVS Motor’s new ‘Art of Protection’ campaign with the RONIN shares a touching road-safety message for Children’s Day!

Children’s Day this year became much more meaningful at KidZania Noida, with TVS Motor Company’s TVS RONIN “The Art of Protection” campaign brought to the thousands of young visitors.The whole idea was simple – help kids understand road safety in a fun and memorable way.
The activity lasted from 14 to 16 November and the place was busy the whole time. Kids walked in curious and walked out with a basic sense of how important safety is, even before they get old enough to ride anything on the road.
The brand has been working with KidZania since 2023 and through this setup more than 2.58 lakh children and parents have already learnt about safe and responsible riding.This Children’s Day alone, more than 10,000 kids and parents joined in at the Noida centre.
One of the biggest attractions was the TVS RONIN Art Gallery. It showed helmets painted in Indian folk-art styles, which turned each helmet into something that reflected culture and safety at the same time. It was colourful, different and caught everybody’s attention immediately.
Kids also got to try things on their own.
Some of the activities included:
- A helmet-painting corner, where children created their own artwork on small, lightweight, child-safe helmets
- A World of TVS RONIN zone displaying the motorcycle and its accessories
- Large canvas wall where everyone could add a little drawing or message
- Simple games such as spin the wheel, small quizzes and fun challenges
- A “Little Artists” social media contest where their creations were shared online
Parents joined in too and the entire space had a relaxed, playful vibe.The focus remained on learning but it never felt like a lesson.
During the event, Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company spoke on the importance of this effort. He said,
“At TVS Motor, we firmly believe that awareness is the foundation of true road safety, and with this initiative, our goal is to inspire a new generation that sees protection, responsibility, and empathy as essential values both on and off the road. Through ‘The Art of Protection’ campaign, we are proud to strengthen our partnership with KidZania while celebrating the little artist within every child – reflecting TVS RONIN’s commitment to nurturing creativity, self-expression, and responsible riding among future generations.”
The partnership between TVS and KidZania is intended to foster such habits from an early age. The Road Safety Experience Zone, which opened in 2023, remains one of the most popular spaces for kids that want to learn by doing rather than reading.
TVS Motor’s Roadster portfolio was also showcased at the venue.
The lineup includes:
- Roadster X+ (4.5 kWh) – Rs 1,29,999
- Roadster X 2.5 kWh – Rs 99,999
- Roadster X 3.5 kWh – Rs 1,09,999
- Roadster X 4.5 kWh – Rs 1,24,999
All in all, the whole event felt like a fresh mix of learning, art, and fun. Kids enjoyed it, parents appreciated it, and the message of safety stayed clear throughout: protection starts early, and every small step counts.