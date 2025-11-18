Ola’s 4680 Bharat Cell Scooters Now Open for Test Rides at Flagship Stores — More Range, More Power, Major EV Boost!

Ola Electric has commenced the test rides of its new scooters powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell. These test rides are now happening at Ola’s flagship stores across India. The first model to get this new battery is the S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh). According to Ola, this new battery offers more range, better performance, and safety. And, furthermore, it is fully developed and manufactured in India, which the company has been touting for some time.
Ola recently obtained ARAI certification for this battery under the latest AIS-156 Amendment 4 rules from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the 5.2kWh configuration of the 4680 Bharat Cell.
The company also shared a statement stating that these vehicles have been quite a big step in India’s EV space. They feel letting customers experience the new technology through test rides helps show the progress in performance, range, and safety. Ola also mentioned that this aligns with the goal of making India more self-reliant in EV technology and speeding up the shift to electric mobility.
The S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) has a 13kW motor, and it feels quick, with the claimed 0-40 km/h time of 2.1 seconds. The range figure stands at 320km (IDC with DIY mode). There are four ride modes too-Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco.
Safety has been upgraded with dual ABS besides disc brakes at both ends. Ola has also worked on comfort: the scooter now gets a two-tone seat with better foam, body-coloured mirrors, a die-cast aluminium grab handle, rim decals and more colour choices- Passion Red, Porcelain White, Industrial Silver, Jet Black, Stellar Blue and Midnight Blue.
Ola continues to sell its popular line of S1 series scooters and its Roadster X motorcycles.
Some of the key prices are:
S1 Gen 3 (Premium)
- S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh: Rs 1,90,338
- S1 Pro+ 4kWh: Rs 1,70,338
- S1 Pro 4kWh: Rs 1,44,999
- S1 Pro 3kWh: Rs 1,24,999
S1 X Series (Mass Market)
- S1 x+ 4kWh: Rs 1,19,999
- S1 X 2kWh / 3kWh / 4kWh: Rs 84,999 / Rs 98,999 / Rs 1,14,999
S1 Pro Sport
- 5.2kWh and 4kWh versions, both reservable at Rs 999
Roadster Series
- X+ 4.5kWh: Rs 1,29,999
- X 2.5kWh / 3.5kWh / 4.5kWh: Rs 99,999
/Rs 1,09,999 / Rs 1,24,999
With test rides now open at major stores, Ola is giving people a simple chance to see how the 4680 Bharat Cell feels in real use. It’s a steady and clear step forward for their electric lineup, and many customers will now get a closer look at the new technology.