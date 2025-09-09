Flying Flea to Open Its First Global Flagship Store in Paris at Design Week 2025

Overview
• Flying Flea to launch its first flagship store in Paris by early 2026
• Announcement made during a creative collaboration at Paris Design Week
• Paris chosen for its historic ties, cultural relevance, and EV potential
• Brand aims to blend heritage with futuristic city+ mobility solutions
Introduction
Paris has always been a city where art, design, and innovation converge. At the Paris Design Week 2025, Flying Flea—the design-first city+ mobility brand endorsed by Royal Enfield—used this very stage to announce a defining moment in its journey: the opening of its first-ever flagship store in Paris, slated for early 2026.
The move represents much more than a retail expansion. It is a statement about the brand’s deep cultural roots, its bold design-first philosophy, and its vision for the future of sustainable mobility.
A Creative Takeover at École Duperré
Flying Flea marked its presence with a visionary takeover of École Duperré, a Parisian design school renowned for nurturing creativity. Artists, designers, and students interpreted the brand’s guiding mantra—Live Lightly—through art and installations.
The event featured:
- A stunning art installation by Sarah Bouyssou, a design student of École Duperré
- Live art sessions and design masterclasses with the Flying Flea team
- A rooftop panel discussion led by Laurianne Meliere, followed by music and conversations overlooking the Paris skyline
- Key insights from Mario Alvisi (Chief Growth Officer, Flying Flea and Royal Enfield EVs) and Sivakumar S (Head of Industrial Design, Flying Flea and EVs at Royal Enfield), who shared the brand’s vision for design-led mobility
Why Paris Was Chosen
Speaking about the announcement, Mario Alvisi reflected on why Paris is the natural home for Flying Flea’s first flagship:
- History: The original Royal Enfield Flying Flea motorcycle played a pivotal role in France during WWII.
- Culture: Paris is globally celebrated as the epicenter of design and lifestyle.
- Future: France is one of Europe’s fastest-growing two-wheeler EV markets.
In Alvisi’s words, Paris represents “not only our past but also our future.”
Flying Flea’s Approach to City+ Mobility
Flying Flea is carving its niche in what it calls city+ mobility—a blend of lightweight design, smart engineering, and urban lifestyle.
Key highlights include:
- Inspired by the 1940 Royal Enfield Flying Flea, built for airborne military use
- Upcoming products: FF.C6 (classic-styled) and FF.S6 (scrambler-styled), both expected by early 2026
- Backed by a team of 200+ engineers across the UK and India
- 45+ patents filed, covering EV hardware, software, and connectivity
- In-house development of motor, battery, BMS, and connected systems
- A dedicated Flying Flea Technology Center and a manufacturing hub at Royal Enfield’s Vallam Vadagal plant
Conclusion
The announcement of Flying Flea’s flagship store in Paris is more than a business move—it is a symbolic alignment of past, present, and future. From its historic WWII connections to its bold entry into Europe’s design and EV capital, the brand is setting the stage for a new era of urban mobility. With innovative products, immersive customer experiences, and a design-led philosophy, Flying Flea is ready to redefine how the world looks at two-wheeler EVs.