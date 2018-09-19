TVS Motor Company to Raise the Indian Flag in Mexico

TVS Motor Company, one of the top ten two-wheeler companies in the world has strengthened its hold in the country of Mexico by partnering up with Torino Motors, a subsidiary of Groupo Autofin, a leading distributor in Mexico. The company, which primarily deals in Automobile and Retail finance will work along with TVS at a total of 40 exclusive stores in Mexico for the distribution of two-wheelers. With an experience of over forty years, Torino Motors looks like an ideal partner for the Indian company to take over the Mexican market.

TVS will export bikes made in India to Mexico and will offer two-wheelers in the Mexican market, the bikes on offer will be the TVS XL100 HD, TVS HLX 150, TVS STRYKER, TVS Apache RTR 160, 180 and 200, TVS Apache RR 310, TVS WEGO, TVS NTORQ 125, TVS ROCKZ and TVS Neo.

Commenting on this tie-up, Mr R Dilip, Senior Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to partner with a reputed, well-known company such as Torino Motors, who come with over 40 years of experience in Mexico. We look forward to the market knowledge that they will bring on board. Their insights will allow us to personalise our offerings to suit the customers of Mexico and their vast network of distribution will ensure maximum reach in the country. Together with Torino Motors, we are determined to create customer delight in the country.”