TVS Motor Company Rolls Out Another Price Hike For The BS6 Jupiter

The round of price hikes by two-wheeler manufacturers isn’t coming to a halt as TVS Motor Company announced another price hike for the Jupiter gearless scooter. The BS6 updates have resulted in higher input costs and apparently, manufacturers are trying to pass on the additional costs to the customers. It isn’t the first time that the prices of BS6 Jupiter have increased as the company rolled out a price hike in the month of June as well.

Updated pricing

The TVS Motor Company has raised the prices of the BS6 Jupiter range in India by Rs 1,040. Back in June, the price hike was a shade over Rs 600, but this time around it is nearly double of that. The standard variant of the Jupiter now costs Rs 63,102, the ZX variant is priced at Rs 65,102, while the top-spec Classic variant will set you back by Rs 69,602.

The price hike for the TVS Jupiter BS6 doesn’t bring with it any changes to the automatic scooter. It is mechanically and cosmetically exactly the same as before. To make the ride smoother than before and also to comply with the stringent BS6 norms, TVS introduced Eco-thrust FI technology. The Jupiter derives power from a 109.7cc motor which churns out 7.99 PS of power and 8.4 NM of torque. An engine malfunction light was also included in the instrument cluster.

The standard variant doesn’t include a USB charger but it can be fitted as an accessory. The Classic remains top-of-the-line variant out of the three and will appeal more to the people who like their vehicles classy and retro. It also includes ribbed seats and a backrest for the pillion which isn’t included in the other variants. What came as a surprise to us is that TVS has stopped offering disc brakes at the front, even as an option. We believe cost-cutting is to be blamed for that because even before, Jupiter was the only scooter in its segment which came with a disc brake up front.

Recently, TVS also increased the prices of the Apache RR 310. The TVS Apache RR 310 is the flagship offering from the maker and is arguably one of the best motorcycles in its segment. It is also a gorgeously sculpted motorcycle which finds many takers based on its looks alone. The BS6 Apache RR 310 went on sale seven months ago, at the time when things were normal and track day launch events were a thing. It was a thorough upgrade and made it an even better proposition than before.

It received a price hike of around INR 12,000 for the BS6 iteration and it was well justified. And now, TVS has rolled out the first price hike after the BS6 iteration was launched. The new ex-showroom (Delhi) price stands at INR 2.45 Lakh, which is INR 5k more than before. If you bring in its prime rival, the KTM RC 390 in the equation, things become a little more interesting. The price gap between the two is now just INR 8,000. With such a negligible price difference between the two, it will all come down to personal preference that whether you want an aggressive track-focused motorcycle with explosive performance or a tech-laden all-rounder which looks gorgeous.