BS6 TVS Zest 110 Scooter Launched In Himalayan High And Matte Variants

One of the peppiest scooters out there, in its BS4 form, the TVS Zest 110 did surprise us for how large-hearted it was. The scooter is now back in its BS6 avatar and has been launched at INR at Rs.58460 (ex-showroom Chennai).

It will be available in 2 variants – Himalayan High Series and Matte Series. The scooter will be available in six colours – Red, Blue, Purple, Black, Yellow and Turquoise Blue.

The BS6 TVS Zest 110 is equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology which promises long-lasting, trouble-free, and comfortable ride experience for customers with better mileage and performance. The ET-Fi technology claims to deliver enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy. The first 110cc scooter to conquer Khardung La, the BS6 Zest 110 comes with best-in-class under-seat storage of 19 litres, LED Tail Lamps, Front DRL, and Twilight lamps.

The scooter also comes fitted with of durable tubeless tyres and the ET-Fi equipped, 110cc engine develops 7.81 PS of power and 8.8 Nm of torque. It has been fitted with a wider seat and an easy to use centre stand to aid comfort and ease of use. The scooter also comes equipped with telescopic front suspension and a hydraulic rear mono-shock.

Prior to this launch, a new teaser video had gone online where TVS’ two brand ambassadors, Amitabh Bachchan and MS Dhoni are seen together, teasing the arrival of something new, the video ending with a ‘coming soon’ note. Although not related to this product, we think it is about another new scooter or motorcycle or perhaps some service which the company will introduce. The bikemaker is also said to be working on a brand new performance motorcycle which could be a streetfighter version of the RR310. It will be based on the same platform as the flagship Apache and we expect to know more about this machine in the coming months. A production version of the Zepellin cruiser is also rumoured to be in the pipeline and could be introduced next year.