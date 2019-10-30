TVS Motor Company Partners Cadisa Group For Its Presence In Guatemala And El Salvador

In order to strengthen its presence in the Central American market, India’s TVS Motor Company announced its partnership with Cadisa, one of the largest, respected business groups across Guatemala and El Salvador. The flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group, TVS already exports its products to over 60 countries. As a part of this new association, Cadisa will facilitate the opening of 15 flagship outlets for TVS Motor Company in a phase-wise manner. TVS Motor Company will also be represented by 17 multi-brand outlets and over 150 retail stores across Guatemala.

The company will operate over 25 service outlets to ensure complete service and spare support. The range of two-wheeler and three-wheeler offerings will be supplemented with attractive retail finance schemes. Initially, the Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RTR 180, Apache RTR 160 2V, Stryker 125, Wego and the King Deluxe three-wheeler will be introduced in these markets. TVS will partner with Cadisa to showcase three new products at the upcoming EXPO MOTO 2019, to be held in Guatemala City, from November 01 – November 03, 2019.

Commenting on this association, Mr R Dilip, Executive Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to partner with a well-known company such as Cadisa Group, to expand our presence in Guatemala and El Salvador. Cadisa has rich experience and immense knowledge and understanding of the needs of customers in this region. At TVS Motor Company, we place importance on making products which boast of superior quality and cutting-edge technology. The unique network of distribution that Cadisa has developed makes them the best strategically for TVS Motor Company. With this partnership, we will be able to offer customised products with complete service and spare parts for our customers throughout Central America and consolidate our presence in the region.”

Adding to this, Mr Jorge Siekavizza, Senior Director – Cadisa “We at Cadisa, will represent TVS Motor Company with great pride to cater to the demand of potential clients. All our outlets will be manned by skilled manpower in-line with TVS Motor Company global standards thus reinforcing our commitment towards the Guatemalan market. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company, combined with our network facility will definitely create an impact in Guatemala and El Salvador”.