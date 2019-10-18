TVS Racing Riding Gear And Urban Wear Launched At MotoSoul 2019
A homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer with its own racing division, TVS Motor Company has organised ‘MotoSoul 2019’, an ongoing, 2-day event in Goa for enthusiasts to celebrate motorcycling. The maiden event is being attended by over 2,500 people and is a congregation of the Apache Owners Groups (AOGs) as well as riding enthusiasts from across the globe. The event is hosting an array of racing and adventure activities, interactive sessions with national, international racing champions and TVS R&D. Making the most of the occasion, the company also announced the launch of TVS Racing Performance Gear. To gear will be available in two categories:
- Riding Gear: Helmets, Riding Jackets, Riding Pants, Riding Gloves, and Riding Boots
- Urban/Casual Wear: T-shirts, Urban Jackets, Urban Pants, Rain Wear, Casual Boots, backpacks, Caps, and Sunglasses
The Gear will be available in select TVS Motor dealerships across the country and online. Helping to spread awareness about responsible and safe riding, the riding gear has been designed to not only perform the primary job of keeping the rider safe but also focuses on style.
TVS Racing Helmets
TVS Racing helmets are tested on the track and constructed with materials that provide the highest level of safety and impact absorption. These helmets have been designed with features that offer a great level of comfort for riders. Below are some of its salient features:
- Multi-density inner EPS for greater impact absorption
- Aerodynamic design to reduce drag resistance safety
- ISI & ECE Certified
- Embedded speaker pockets to install Bluetooth communications systems
- Washable padding with premium reflective strips for nighttime visibility
- Chin curtain to block out wind and dust
- D-Ring clip
- Breath deflector that reduces fogging
- Price: INR 2,500 – 2,800
TVS Racing Riding Jackets
Designed for use on the road and highways, the riding jacket combines utility and comfort and has been created keeping in mind the riding position, so that it seamlessly provides support. It’s constructed with Multi-fabric shells and abrasion-resistant materials that offer enhanced levels of safety.
- Construction: 600D polyester fabric for durability, and a black collar neoprene for comfort
- Pre-rolled sleeves to reduce fatigue, and mesh construction for cooling
- Adjustable armour pockets, adjustable waist and sleeves for the perfect fit
- Level 1 CE certified elbow & shoulder protectors, and a high-density TPE back protector
- Modular back compartments for protector upgrade
- Waterproof inner pockets
- A separate storage compartment to store rainwear
- Zippered hand pockets and cuff for ease of use
- Waist connection zipper to allow attachment to a riding pant
- Suspenders to hang the jacket when not in use
- Price: INR 5,600 – 5,750
TVS Racing Riding Pants
The TVS Racing Riding Pants follow a unique mesh construction which facilitates optimised airflow and climate control, while an external seam-sealed rain protector keeps you ready for any weather condition.
- Construction: 600D abrasion-resistant polyester fibre, with a multi-fabric shell construction for cooling performance
- An accordion yoke that allows for maximum elasticity and flexibility basis the rider’s posture
- Level 1 CE-certified knee protectors and high-density TPE foam hip protector
- Modular hip compartments to allow for protector upgrade
- Waist connection zipper to allow attachment to a riding jacket
- Deep zippered pockets for safe storage of valuables
- Velcro waist and leg adjustments for the perfect fit
- Adjustable armour pockets
- Price: INR 4,950
TVS Racing Riding Gloves
- High peel PU, accordion construction, and stretch zones on fingers for higher breathability, flexibility, and range of motion
- Hard polymer finger, palm, and extra knuckle protectors for enhanced impact absorption
- Touchscreen compatible fingertips
- Attached forefinger rubber visor cleaners
- Price: Not Announced
TVS Racing Riding Boots
The line of riding boots are made with new-age compounds to keep them light without compromising on sturdiness. The boots have been designed to aid rider comfort.
- Constructed from a durable, synthetic textile and accordion flex zones which meet a perforated mesh for the perfect balance of comfort and safety
- Textile collars for added comfort, 3D meshes around the ankle and toe boxes for breathability
- Reinforced insoles for arch support and foot protection
- Double density ankle protectors for both safety and performance
- Abrasion-resistant thermoplastic rubber (TPR) protection
- Dual closure system and Velcro straps for the perfect fit
- Removable footbed with PVA foam for comfort
- Reflective inserts for nighttime visibility
- Price: Not Announced
TVS Racing Urban Jackets
The TVS Urban Jacket combines a plethora of protective features, while a contemporary textile lining in cotton and denim adds a luxurious touch.
- Cargo and zippered pockets for storage
- External cavities for removable shoulder and elbow protectors
- Level 1 CE certified shoulder and elbow protection
- High-density EVA foam back protector
- Modular back compartments for protector upgrade
- Reflective details for more visibility
- Comfortable contemporary styled low-profile collar
- Snap closures on collar and cuffs for an easy, secure fit
TVS Racing Urban Pants
- Premium quality cotton canvas for a fashionable, long-lasting fit
- Interior fibre reinforcement in the seat, hip, and knee areas for abrasion and tear resistance
- Leather belt patch and coin pocket safety
- Level 1 CE certified knee protectors, and a high-density EVA foam hip protector
- Pre-shaped leg construction for an anatomically optimised riding fit
The gear range also includes rainwear, sunglasses, caps, a backpack, casual boots, t-shirts and caps. Do visit https://accessories.tvsmotor.com for more.