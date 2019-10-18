Trending:
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Launched; Gets A Claimed Range Of More Than 400 KM
Home News TVS Racing Riding Gear And Urban Wear Launched At MotoSoul 2019

TVS Racing Riding Gear And Urban Wear Launched At MotoSoul 2019

|
Added in: News
Share |

A homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer with its own racing division, TVS Motor Company has organised ‘MotoSoul 2019’, an ongoing, 2-day event in Goa for enthusiasts to celebrate motorcycling. The maiden event is being attended by over 2,500 people and is a congregation of the Apache Owners Groups (AOGs) as well as riding enthusiasts from across the globe. The event is hosting an array of racing and adventure activities, interactive sessions with national, international racing champions and TVS R&D. Making the most of the occasion, the company also announced the launch of TVS Racing Performance Gear. To gear will be available in two categories:

  • Riding Gear: Helmets, Riding Jackets, Riding Pants, Riding Gloves, and Riding Boots
  • Urban/Casual Wear: T-shirts, Urban Jackets, Urban Pants, Rain Wear, Casual Boots, backpacks, Caps, and Sunglasses

The Gear will be available in select TVS Motor dealerships across the country and online. Helping to spread awareness about responsible and safe riding, the riding gear has been designed to not only perform the primary job of keeping the rider safe but also focuses on style.

Tvs Racing Helmet Side

TVS Racing Helmets

TVS Racing helmets are tested on the track and constructed with materials that provide the highest level of safety and impact absorption. These helmets have been designed with features that offer a great level of comfort for riders. Below are some of its salient features:

  • Multi-density inner EPS for greater impact absorption
  • Aerodynamic design to reduce drag resistance safety
  • ISI & ECE Certified
  • Embedded speaker pockets to install Bluetooth communications systems
  • Washable padding with premium reflective strips for nighttime visibility
  • Chin curtain to block out wind and dust
  • D-Ring clip
  • Breath deflector that reduces fogging
  • Price: INR 2,500 – 2,800

TVS Racing Riding Jackets

Tvs Racing Riding Jacket Red

Designed for use on the road and highways, the riding jacket combines utility and comfort and has been created keeping in mind the riding position, so that it seamlessly provides support. It’s constructed with Multi-fabric shells and abrasion-resistant materials that offer enhanced levels of safety.

TVS Racing RIding Jacket 2 Back

  • Construction: 600D polyester fabric for durability, and a black collar neoprene for comfort
  • Pre-rolled sleeves to reduce fatigue, and mesh construction for cooling
  • Adjustable armour pockets, adjustable waist and sleeves for the perfect fit
  • Level 1 CE certified elbow & shoulder protectors, and a high-density TPE back protector
  • Modular back compartments for protector upgrade

TVS Racing Riding Jacket 2 Front

  • Waterproof inner pockets
  • A separate storage compartment to store rainwear
  • Zippered hand pockets and cuff for ease of use
  • Waist connection zipper to allow attachment to a riding pant
  • Suspenders to hang the jacket when not in use
  • Price: INR 5,600 – 5,750

TVS Racing Riding Pants

TVS Racing Riding Pant 2 Front

The TVS Racing Riding Pants follow a unique mesh construction which facilitates optimised airflow and climate control, while an external seam-sealed rain protector keeps you ready for any weather condition.

  • Construction: 600D abrasion-resistant polyester fibre, with a multi-fabric shell construction for cooling performance
  • An accordion yoke that allows for maximum elasticity and flexibility basis the rider’s posture
  • Level 1 CE-certified knee protectors and high-density TPE foam hip protector

TVS Racing Riding Pant 1 Back

  • Modular hip compartments to allow for protector upgrade
  • Waist connection zipper to allow attachment to a riding jacket
  • Deep zippered pockets for safe storage of valuables
  • Velcro waist and leg adjustments for the perfect fit
  • Adjustable armour pockets
  • Price: INR 4,950

TVS Racing Riding Gloves

Tvs Racing Gloves front

  • High peel PU, accordion construction, and stretch zones on fingers for higher breathability, flexibility, and range of motion
  • Hard polymer finger, palm, and extra knuckle protectors for enhanced impact absorption
  • Touchscreen compatible fingertips
  • Attached forefinger rubber visor cleaners
  • Price: Not Announced

TVS Racing Riding Boots

TVS Racing Riding Shoes 4

The line of riding boots are made with new-age compounds to keep them light without compromising on sturdiness. The boots have been designed to aid rider comfort.

  • Constructed from a durable, synthetic textile and accordion flex zones which meet a perforated mesh for the perfect balance of comfort and safety
  • Textile collars for added comfort, 3D meshes around the ankle and toe boxes for breathability
  • Reinforced insoles for arch support and foot protection

TVS Racing Riding Shoes 1

  • Double density ankle protectors for both safety and performance
  • Abrasion-resistant thermoplastic rubber (TPR) protection
  • Dual closure system and Velcro straps for the perfect fit
  • Removable footbed with PVA foam for comfort
  • Reflective inserts for nighttime visibility
  • Price: Not Announced

TVS Racing Urban Jackets

TVS Racing Urban Jacket 1

The TVS Urban Jacket combines a plethora of protective features, while a contemporary textile lining in cotton and denim adds a luxurious touch.

  • Cargo and zippered pockets for storage
  • External cavities for removable shoulder and elbow protectors
  • Level 1 CE certified shoulder and elbow protection
  • High-density EVA foam back protector

TVS Racing Urban Jacket 2

  • Modular back compartments for protector upgrade
  • Reflective details for more visibility
  • Comfortable contemporary styled low-profile collar
  • Snap closures on collar and cuffs for an easy, secure fit

TVS Racing Urban Pants

TVS Racing Urban Pant 1

  • Premium quality cotton canvas for a fashionable, long-lasting fit
  • Interior fibre reinforcement in the seat, hip, and knee areas for abrasion and tear resistance
  • Leather belt patch and coin pocket safety
  • Level 1 CE certified knee protectors, and a high-density EVA foam hip protector
  • Pre-shaped leg construction for an anatomically optimised riding fit

TVS Racing T shirt 3

The gear range also includes rainwear, sunglasses, caps, a backpack, casual boots, t-shirts and caps. Do visit https://accessories.tvsmotor.com for more.

News
,
Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bikes In India

Yamaha MT-15
Rs. 1.36 Lakh
Honda Activa 5G Pearl Spartan Red
Honda Activa
Rs. 54.91k
KTM Duke 200
Rs. 1.52 Lakh
KTM Duke 390
Rs. 2.48 Lakh
2019 Karizma
Rs. 1.05 Lakh

Cars In India

Tata Tigor
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
Skoda Octavia
Rs. 16 Lakh
hyundai santro 2019
Hyundai Santro
Rs. 3.89 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Rs. 3.68 Lakh
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
Rs. 25.99 Lakh
Subscribe to Whatsapp - Motoroids
 