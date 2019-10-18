TVS Racing Riding Gear And Urban Wear Launched At MotoSoul 2019

A homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer with its own racing division, TVS Motor Company has organised ‘MotoSoul 2019’, an ongoing, 2-day event in Goa for enthusiasts to celebrate motorcycling. The maiden event is being attended by over 2,500 people and is a congregation of the Apache Owners Groups (AOGs) as well as riding enthusiasts from across the globe. The event is hosting an array of racing and adventure activities, interactive sessions with national, international racing champions and TVS R&D. Making the most of the occasion, the company also announced the launch of TVS Racing Performance Gear. To gear will be available in two categories:

Riding Gear: Helmets, Riding Jackets, Riding Pants, Riding Gloves, and Riding Boots

Urban/Casual Wear: T-shirts, Urban Jackets, Urban Pants, Rain Wear, Casual Boots, backpacks, Caps, and Sunglasses

The Gear will be available in select TVS Motor dealerships across the country and online. Helping to spread awareness about responsible and safe riding, the riding gear has been designed to not only perform the primary job of keeping the rider safe but also focuses on style.

TVS Racing Helmets

TVS Racing helmets are tested on the track and constructed with materials that provide the highest level of safety and impact absorption. These helmets have been designed with features that offer a great level of comfort for riders. Below are some of its salient features:

Multi-density inner EPS for greater impact absorption

Aerodynamic design to reduce drag resistance safety

ISI & ECE Certified

Embedded speaker pockets to install Bluetooth communications systems

Washable padding with premium reflective strips for nighttime visibility

Chin curtain to block out wind and dust

D-Ring clip

Breath deflector that reduces fogging

Price: INR 2,500 – 2,800

TVS Racing Riding Jackets

Designed for use on the road and highways, the riding jacket combines utility and comfort and has been created keeping in mind the riding position, so that it seamlessly provides support. It’s constructed with Multi-fabric shells and abrasion-resistant materials that offer enhanced levels of safety.

Construction: 600D polyester fabric for durability, and a black collar neoprene for comfort

Pre-rolled sleeves to reduce fatigue, and mesh construction for cooling

Adjustable armour pockets, adjustable waist and sleeves for the perfect fit

Level 1 CE certified elbow & shoulder protectors, and a high-density TPE back protector

Modular back compartments for protector upgrade

Waterproof inner pockets

A separate storage compartment to store rainwear

Zippered hand pockets and cuff for ease of use

Waist connection zipper to allow attachment to a riding pant

Suspenders to hang the jacket when not in use

Price: INR 5,600 – 5,750

TVS Racing Riding Pants

The TVS Racing Riding Pants follow a unique mesh construction which facilitates optimised airflow and climate control, while an external seam-sealed rain protector keeps you ready for any weather condition.

Construction: 600D abrasion-resistant polyester fibre, with a multi-fabric shell construction for cooling performance

An accordion yoke that allows for maximum elasticity and flexibility basis the rider’s posture

Level 1 CE-certified knee protectors and high-density TPE foam hip protector

Modular hip compartments to allow for protector upgrade

Waist connection zipper to allow attachment to a riding jacket

Deep zippered pockets for safe storage of valuables

Velcro waist and leg adjustments for the perfect fit

Adjustable armour pockets

Price: INR 4,950

TVS Racing Riding Gloves

High peel PU, accordion construction, and stretch zones on fingers for higher breathability, flexibility, and range of motion

Hard polymer finger, palm, and extra knuckle protectors for enhanced impact absorption

Touchscreen compatible fingertips

Attached forefinger rubber visor cleaners

Price: Not Announced

TVS Racing Riding Boots

The line of riding boots are made with new-age compounds to keep them light without compromising on sturdiness. The boots have been designed to aid rider comfort.

Constructed from a durable, synthetic textile and accordion flex zones which meet a perforated mesh for the perfect balance of comfort and safety

Textile collars for added comfort, 3D meshes around the ankle and toe boxes for breathability

Reinforced insoles for arch support and foot protection

Double density ankle protectors for both safety and performance

Abrasion-resistant thermoplastic rubber (TPR) protection

Dual closure system and Velcro straps for the perfect fit

Removable footbed with PVA foam for comfort

Reflective inserts for nighttime visibility

Price: Not Announced

TVS Racing Urban Jackets

The TVS Urban Jacket combines a plethora of protective features, while a contemporary textile lining in cotton and denim adds a luxurious touch.

Cargo and zippered pockets for storage

External cavities for removable shoulder and elbow protectors

Level 1 CE certified shoulder and elbow protection

High-density EVA foam back protector

Modular back compartments for protector upgrade

Reflective details for more visibility

Comfortable contemporary styled low-profile collar

Snap closures on collar and cuffs for an easy, secure fit

TVS Racing Urban Pants

Premium quality cotton canvas for a fashionable, long-lasting fit

Interior fibre reinforcement in the seat, hip, and knee areas for abrasion and tear resistance

Leather belt patch and coin pocket safety

Level 1 CE certified knee protectors, and a high-density EVA foam hip protector

Pre-shaped leg construction for an anatomically optimised riding fit

The gear range also includes rainwear, sunglasses, caps, a backpack, casual boots, t-shirts and caps. Do visit https://accessories.tvsmotor.com for more.