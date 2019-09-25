Tata Motors 5th Amongst Global Auto Manufacturers In Forbes’ World’s Best Regarded Companies 2019

Tata Motors ranked 31 of 2000 on Forbes’ World’s Best Regarded Companies 2019 list. The company has also emerged amongst the top five ranked global automobile manufacturers, joining 16 other Indian Companies in this global list. Tata Motors rank leapt from 70th rank last year to rank 31 this year. The Best Regarded Companies are selected on the evaluations of over 15,000 survey participants from more than 50 countries, who assess global enterprises on parameters such as trustworthiness, social conduct, company as an employer and performance of the product or service. Other Tata companies, which were also featured on the prestigious list, include Tata Consulting Services and Tata Steel.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors Limited said, “We are delighted to have been featured on the Forbes World’s Best Regarded Companies 2019 List. Being in the top 50, from a total of 2000 and raising the India flag high with 5th rank across the global automobile industry is indeed a great feeling. It is a testament to the aspirational work that Tata Motors has been consistently doing on the business front while holding up the Tata Group’s ethos. We are very happy to have our efforts validated and we are further encouraged to keep the momentum going and create new benchmarks.”

In the coming months, Tata Motors will launch the Altroz premium hatchback and the 7-seater Tata Harrier. At the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, the manufacturer is expected to reveal the production version of the H2X micro SUV, which will take on the likes of the facelifted Renault Kwid and the S-Presso and sit below the Nexon in the carmaker’s range of products. The company is also working to make its products BS-VI-ready before the norms are implemented on April 1st, 2020.

Recently, Tata Motors announced the launch of the Pro Editions on its various 4-wheeler models including the Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tigor and Tiago. New and existing customers, both can now upgrade their Tata cars to the Pro editions by paying as little as INR 29,999 for the Tiago and up to INR 1,09,999 for the Harrier. The Pro Edition not only offers highly functional elements such as front parking sensors, app-based TPMS and wireless mobile holders but also features like an automatic sunroof, chrome packs, ambient mood lighting and much more.