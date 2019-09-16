TVS Motor Company Launches The NEO NX Bebek In Mali, Africa

Today, TVS Motor Company, announced the launch of a new stylish Bebek, called the TVS NEO NX in Mali, Africa. The bebek, originally manufactured in Jakarta, boasts of a reliable fuel-efficient engine, a strong suspension kit, a disc brake and a set of front and rear carriers. This bebek is specially engineered for Africa, as it gets a bunch of stylish graphics and thoughtful features such as a USB mobile port for long-distance riding and a light-weight body for easy manoeuvrability.

In terms of performance, the TVS Neo NX is the smart choice, as it provides a hassle-free experience for the daily commute. The Bebek, also known as step-thru is powered by a reliable and fuel-efficient 110cc motor that is capable of producing 8.5 BHP of power and 8.5 Nm of peak torque which is paired with a semi-automatic 4-speed gearbox. Talking about design and dimensions, the bebek is also equipped with 150 mm of ground clearance, 17-inch wheels, a strong suspension kit and a disc brake system. With a kerb weight of 101.5 kg, the Neo NX is a wholesome package offering a strong body with a strikingly aggressive look, new graphic schemes and superior performance.

Apart from design and performance, the Neo NX also offers superior quality and smart features like a USB Mobile port to charge your cellphone during a long-distance trip, without any interruptions, along with a front carrier and a rear carrier. The Neo NX bebek gets various different paint schemes to choose from such as: Black-Blue, Black-Green, Black-Red, White-Blue, Black-Green, and Black-Red. The TVS NEO NX will be available across Mali, through 30+ touchpoints across towns like Bamako, Kayes, Mopti, Segou, Sikasso, Koutiala and Kéniéba.

Commenting on the introduction of the new vehicle, Mr R. Dilip, Executive Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company said “TVS Motor Company has been present in Mali for over a decade with a strong product portfolio spanning across motorcycles, bebeks and three-wheelers. With the launch of TVS NEO NX, we are catering to a wide band of customers with superior quality, robust, reliable bebek engineered for Africa by Jakarta. The stylish graphics coupled with superior performance and availability of affordable spares make TVS NEO NX a ‘Smart Choice’.”