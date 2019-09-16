Cummins India Completes BS-VI Compliance tests With ARAI For Its Engines

Cummins has successfully completed the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standard compliance certification tests with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). The country will move to BS-VI emission regulations from April 1, 2020, however, Cummins India showcased its BS-VI emission compliant engines, turbocharger technologies, and exhaust after-treatment technologies and solutions for BS-VI compliant engines ahead of time at the AutoExpo 2018.

Also Read: Planning To Buy A New Diesel-Powered Car? Why You Should Buy One Before April 2020

Cummins is a preferred engine and after-treatment solution provider for leading Indian Commercial Vehicle OEMs and has adopted the globally proven SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) technology. Since 2014, Cummins has provided solutions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles ranging from 130 HP to 400 HP. The Cummins SCR technology allows engines to operate at a more optimal combustion temperature providing better fuel efficiency with lower NOx and particulate matter generation. At the BS-VI stage, Cummins added DPF and DOC after-treatment technologies to achieve additional robustness and margins on particulate matter, hydrocarbons and oxides of nitrogen. Globally, more than 1 million Euro6/BS-VI equivalent and higher emission vehicles are running with Cummins engine and after-treatment system.

Cummins offers integrated engine and after-treatment systems to its customers, ensuring optimal system performance and reliability. The company is also vertically integrated with the capability to design and manufacture critical engine and after-treatment components and sub-systems. Cummins’ engines and engine-systems are also enabled with connected solutions for optimized performance at all times and easy prognostics and diagnostics.

On this occasion, Mr Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, Cummins India, said, “It is our constant endeavour to power our customers through innovation & dependability along with an appropriate strategy that addresses market requirements. Cummins has always been the front-runner with the BS-VI engine technology and it gives us immense pleasure to complete the BS-VI Certification tests with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) ahead of time. Cummins Engines with SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) after-treatment system have been pioneering clean air technologies in the country since their launch in the BS-IV era in April 2017. The vast experience Cummins has in the Indian market clubbed with proven engine and emissions technologies give us an edge in the BS-VI regime where the entire diesel industry will be adopting that technology.”