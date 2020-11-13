TVS Motor Company Hands Over 25 Units Of Apache RTR 160 To Bangalore City Police

Motorcycles play a very important role in strengthening police forces around the world. In India too, the induction of two-wheelers in the cop fleet isn’t a new thing. While previously we used to see the likes of Royal Enfield motorcycles being included in the fleet, now we are witnessing modern-day motorcycles replacing the decade-old cruisers. They are faster, more efficient and agile. In the same wake, TVS Motor Company handed over 25 units of TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycles to the Bangalore City Police personnel in the presence of the Honorable Minister – Home, Government of Karnataka – Shri Basavaraj Bommai.

The Apache RTR 160 should serve as a perfect weapon for the police to patrol the city streets. It has ample grunt and agility to serve the forces.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with ride modes

TVS has always managed to fuse its racing pedigree with cutting-edge modern technology and they did it again with the new Apache RTR 200 4V. As if it wasn’t modern enough, TVS is now offering the Apache RTR 200 with 3 ride modes, adjustable front suspension and levers. To make the offering more interesting, TVS has also added a new matte blue colour scheme, which is said to be inspired by TVS one-make racing series. The updated Apache RTR 200 is priced at INR 1,31,050 (ex-showroom, Delhi.) The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes as part of the celebration of four million Apache customers. The first Apache was rolled out back in 2005.

The streetfighter is now equipped with 3 ride modes. The ride modes are segregated in three categories: Sport, Urban and Rain mode. All the modes modulate the engine and the ABS system. TVS is also offering front suspension with the updated Apache RTR 200 4V which is another segment-first feature. What is more astonishing is the fact that the forks are provided by Showa, which is renowned for making cycle parts for revered sports bikes as well. The front suspension comes with preload adjustment and as the company claims, the rear monoshock too, is tuned for stiffness, to deliver an enhanced racing experience. Additionally, the motorcycle has become lighter with one kg weight reduction, and refinements in the brake system have been made to deliver a sharper and improved brake performance.