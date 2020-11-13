Bharat Benz Inaugurates 10 New Touch-points For Tier II And Tier III Cities

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has inaugurated 10 new touchpoints for BharatBenz commercial vehicles in an online event celebrating Diwali. Together, the new facilities will add around 3,00,000 sqft of workshop space including more than 40 mechanical bays. This increases the network’s monthly service capacity to over 40,000 vehicles a month and significantly improves the brand’s reach in regional areas.

Mr Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “As our made-for-India brand BharatBenz reaches new heights, we continue to invest in the future. The ten new touchpoints we open today reflect our commitment to our customers and our confidence in the growth of the local CV market.”

The main focus of the company will be in tier II and tier III cities. These new touchpoints are located in Muzaffarnagar and Kotputli in the Northern region, Marthandam, Namakkal, Mallanna Sagar, Koothattukulam, and Haripad in the Southern region and Mehsana, Rajnandgaon, and Mahad in the Western region. Daimler claims that all these locations were strategically chosen to cater to various customer segments. According to the company’s research, Rajnandgaon is a major buyer of tippers, Muzaffarnagar is an important market for tractor-trailers and rigids, while Mallana Sagar is an irrigation project and Namakkal is one of the biggest transportation hubs in the country. Mehsana is also an industrial hub and is a major market for tankers.

Mr Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing, Sales, and Customer Services, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “Our growing pan-India network is now even more robust. These touchpoints are located on leading national and state highways, improving our coverage of the golden quadrilateral. Each facility is equipped with skilled manpower, diagnostics tools, spare parts, and a mobile service van to proactively attend breakdowns. BharatBenz customers can now enjoy even greater peace of mind.”

Apart from this, Daimler India has also announced plans to grow its BharatBenz dealer network by at least 10 percent, exceeding 250 plus outlets by the end of 2020. With the opening of these new touchpoints, the company moves a step closer to its goal of cutting the distance between dealerships from 160 km to 120 km. In some regions, such as Kerala, the distance between touchpoints has been reduced to 70 km.