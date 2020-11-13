Maruti Suzuki India Limited Launches Special Editions For Alto, Celerio, And Wagon-R

The demand for personal transport has increased exponentially due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms, and the disrupted public transport. Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki are already enjoying great demand and positive sales growth. To give this a further boost, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched special edition models of its popular and segment-leading passenger vehicles, which include- Alto, Wagon-R, and the Celerio.

The special edition models will come equipped with a new accessory kit to make the cars an attractive festive package for the customers. “The entry car segment has witnessed a surge in demand this year. Maruti Suzuki’s stalwarts – Alto, WagonR, and Celerio collectively contribute 75% of the entry segment and have driven the revival of entry segment cars. In the current times, customers are looking for options that offer trustworthy performance & are high on style quotient. To resonate with these attributes and celebrate the spirit of the festive season, we are now offering festival edition variants of Alto, Celerio, and WagonR,” said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

More Details:

The BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R comes with a 1.0 litre and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The latter generates 82bhp of power and 113Nm of peak torque, while the 1.0 litre, 3-cylinder engine produces 68bhp of power and 90Nm of peak torque. In addition, there is also a CNG variant with 1.0-litre petrol and it delivers 59bhp of power and 78Nm of peak torque. Both engines are offered with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox. The car also comes with a host of features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power windows, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. The WagonR festive edition boasts front and rear bumper protectors, front upper grill chrome garnish, side skirts, stylish themed seat covers, and an interior styling kit.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto, on the other hand, is currently available in Petrol and CNG engines. It comes with a 796 cc Petrol engine that generates a power of 47.3bhp at 6000rpm and a torque of 69Nm at 3500rpm. Additionally, the 796cc CNG engine generates a power of 40.3bhp at 6000rpm and a torque of 60Nm at 3500rpm. Maruti Alto is available in Manual transmission only. The special edition of the Alto will be equipped with features Pioneer touchscreen music system, 6” Kenwood speakers, security system, elegant dual-tone seat covers, and steering wheel cover.

Lastly, the Maruti Celerio comes with a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine that’s offered in two states of tunes: 68bhp/90Nm (petrol variant) and 59bhp/78Nm (CNG variant). While both variants are offered with a 5-speed manual transmission, the petrol-only variant also comes with an option of a 5-speed AMT. On the feature front, the special edition will be equipped with features like- Sony double din audio with Bluetooth, stylish seat covers, attractive piano black body side mouldings, and designer mats. The Festive Edition kits are available at a special price of Rs 25,490 for Alto, Rs 25,990 for Celerio, and Rs 29,990 for WagonR and will be fitted at Maruti Suzuki dealerships by trained manpower.