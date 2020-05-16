TVS Motor Company Announces Features And Price List For Entire BS6 Portfolio

The frozen wheels of the economy have begun rolling forward as the Government has started easing lockdown restrictions. The biggest contributor to the nation’s coffers, the auto industry has resumed operations and manufacturers are also now listing dates for new launches which will happen on a virtual stage. TVS Motor Company has also revealed details about its entire BS6 range, except the Zest 110 and the Victor, which will be updated soon.

Every two-wheeler in this updated portfolio conforms to the new pollution norms. Most of these TVS products now also offer new features, better mileage, improved performance and some new colours. Here is a quick sneak peek into the updated product range:

TVS Apache RTR Series BS6

The TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180 retain their signature ‘Beast Inspired’ headlamp and feature an LED light guide in the headlamp panel along with the pilot lamps. The motorcycles are equipped with race graphics, , fuel injection, an exhaust tuned to sound bassy, and first in segment GTT – Glide Through Technology for low-speed urban riding. Alongside, the RTRs continue to come fitted with Single Channel Super-Moto ABS.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 gets an advanced 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine, that churns out 15.53 PS at 8400 RPM. TVS Apache RTR 180 gets 177.4 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, oil-cooled engine, that churns out 16.79 PS at 8500 RPM. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Apache RTR 160 is available in Pearl White, Matte Blue, Gloss Red, Gloss Black, T Grey and Matte Red at INR 1 lakh for the rear disc variant and INR 97,000 for the rear disc variant. On the other hand, the RTR 180 is available in Pearl White, Matte Blue, Gloss Black and T Grey at INR 1,03,950, (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V BS6

The new TVS Apache RTR 4V series of motorcycles come with attractive race graphics along with a new LED headlamp. The claw styled position lamps offer long-range light penetration and an enhanced wide-spread. This range of Apache Series is fuel injected and promises to offer consistent power delivery, improved engine durability and better emission control. Both bikes feature an in-built GTT – Glide Through Technology capability for low-speed urban riding.

The 4V series come fitted with ‘feather touch’ start technology, wave bite ignition key and all-new aerodynamic claw mirrors. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by an advanced, 197.75cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine; which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine develops 20.5 PS of power at 8500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of torque at 7500 RPM. Along with the recently launched SmartXonnect technology, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be the only motorcycle in its class to offer Dual-Channel ABS with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control and RT-Slipper Clutch. The motorcycle also comes fitted with a high-performance radial rear tyre.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle gets a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine that churns out 16.02 PS at 8250 RPM and 14.12 Nm at 7250 RPM. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and an all-new dual-tone seat. Along with these features, the RTRs continue to offer with a specially-designed exhaust which cranks out a racier signature for the exhaust note.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V retails for INR 1,27,500 and is available in Gloss Black and Pearl White. The Apache RTR 160 4V is available in Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black and asks for INR ₹ 1,06,000 for the rear disc version and INR 1,02,950 for the rear drum variant, (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

2020 TVS Apache RR 310 BS6

The 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 BS6 offers brand new features like Throttle-by-Wire, a state-of-art UI / UX designed interactive 5’’ Vertical TFT Multi-Information Race Computer with Control Cubes, Bluetooth-Enabled SmartXonnect*, 4 ride modes namely- Urban, Rain, Sport, and Track, and Michelin Road 5 tyres. The bike is powered by a reverse inclined DOHC (Double Over Head Cam) liquid-cooled engine with Race Tuned-Fuel injection (RT-Fi) technology.

In addition, it boasts of an oil cooling technology, mated to a 6-Speed Gear Box, RT-Slipper Clutch, Bi-LED Twin Projector Head Lamps, and best-in-class thermal management and aerodynamics. Available in Racing Red and Titanium Black, the bike asks for INR 2,40,00 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Jupiter BS6

The BS6 TVS Jupiter comes equipped with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology, providing enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy. The scooter now promises to deliver 15% better mileage! The 109.7cc engine churns out a maximum power of 5.5 kW at 7000 RPM and maximum torque of 8.4 Nm at 5500 RPM. The scooter now comes equipped with LED headlamp, malfunction indicator lamp, enhanced storage space of 21 litres, front panel USB charger and mobile cubby space.

It also gets a new colour – Indiblue in its Classic variant with a tinted visor. Available in three variants – Standard, ZX and Classic, they are priced at INR 62,062, INR 64,062 and INR 68,562, respectively. The standard variant is offered in Titanium Grey, Walnut Brown, Matte Silver, Matte Blue, Volcano Red, Midnight Black, Mystic Gold and Pristine White. The ZX variant is offered in Starlight Blue and Royal Wine, while the Classic can be had in Autumn Brown, Sunlight Ivory and Indiblue.

TVS NTORQ 125 BS6

India’s first scooter to offer Bluetooth connectivity, the BS6 TVS NTORQ 125 continues to be powered by the CVTi-REVV 3 Valve engine. The scooter comes fitted with TVS’ SmartXonnect tech and is powered by a fuel-injected 124.8cc engine that churns out a maximum power of 6.9 kW at 7000 RPM and maximum torque of 10.5 Nm at 5500 RPM. The scooter also gets a larger 5.8-litre fuel tank (up by 0.8 litres). The standard model gets a halogen headlamp whereas the Race Edition comes with an LED headlight.

It is offered in three variants – Front Drum, Front Disc and Race Edition. All three are offered at INR 66,885, INR 70,885 and INR 73,365, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. In terms of colour options, the standard variant is offered in Metallic Blue and Top Frost, the front disc variant is offered in Metallic Red, Metallic Blue, Top Frost, Matte Yellow, Matte Red and Matte Silver. The Race Edition is offered in a combination of Red and Black.

TVS Scooty Pep+ BS6

The BS6 Scooty Pep+ is powered by an 87.8 cc engine that develops 4 kW of power and 6.5 Nm of torque. The engine is now fuel injected which ensures long-lasting, trouble-free and comfortable ride experience with better mileage and performance. It comes with best-in-class ground clearance and a telescopic suspension at the front. The scooter is equipped with user-friendly features like under-seat storage hooks, Daytime Running Light(DRL) and an open glove box. It also boasts of TVS’s patented ‘Eazy’ stand technology which reduces the effort to put the vehicle on the centre stand by 30%.

It is offered in three variants – Pep+, Babelicious series and Matte. They are priced at INR 52,554 and INR 53,754 for the latter two. The Pep+ is offered in Frosted Black, Nero Blue, RevvingRed & Glittery Gold, the Babelicious variant is available in a special shade of Princess Pink and the Matte series can be had in Coral Matte and Aqua Matte.

TVS Star City+ BS6

The TVS StaR City+ BS-VI comes with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology which enhances fuel efficiency by 15%, ensures better starts, and enhanced engine smoothness. It is powered by a 109.7cc engine churns out 8.1 PS at 7,350 RPM and torque of 8.7 Nm at 4,500 RPM. The new TVS StaR City+ BS-VI boasts of the first in the segment, LED headlamp accompanied by a visor and headlamp bezel.

Along with adding to the style quotient, the headlamps enhance brightness with lower power consumption thus making it more energy-efficient. The Star City+ is offered in Mono and Dual-Tone colours prices at INR 62,784 and INR 63,284 (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. Colours on offer are Black and Red, Black and Grey, Red and Black and White and Black.

TVS Sport BS6

A proud record holder of India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for ‘Highest on-road fuel efficiency’, the all-new TVS Sport BS-VI comes with Ecothrust Fuel Injection (ET-Fi) technology – which boasts of 15% enhanced fuel efficiency. The TVS Sport is powered by a 109.7cc engine which offers maximum torque of 8.7 Nm torque at 4500 RPM. The bike has 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber for added comfort at the rear and gets an all gear electric start, refreshed graphics, premium 3D Logo, sporty headlamp and first-in-segment stylish Day-time Running Light (DRL). The motorcycle has been ranked as No. 1 in economy segment motorcycle by 2015 & 2017 J.D. PowerAPEAL (Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout).

It is available with alloy wheels and either with a kick or electric start. Prices start at INR 52,500 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). Colours available are -Black Red, Black Blue, Mercury Grey, White Red, White Purple and Volcano Red.

TVS Radeon BS6

The most awarded motorcycle of the year 2018-19. The TVS Radeon offers 20 best-in-class features including chrome bezel headlamp with DRL, car-like speedometer, stylish petrol tank with ribbed thigh pads, largest cushion seat, solid suspension among others. The riding experience is made seamless with optimum seat height, high ground clearance, long wheel-base and handy functional features like a USB charging spot and convenient pillion grab-rail.TVS Radeon BS-VI comes with next-gen Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology, which boasts of 15% better mileage along with enhanced engine performance, better durability and promises a smooth riding experience.

It is available in 3 variants – Base, Commuter Bike of The Year with front drum brake and the same version with a disc brake. The entry-level variant is priced at INR 59,742, while the latter two ask for INR 62,742 and INR 65,742 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. The base variant is offered in Royal Purple, Pearl White, Golden Beige, Metal Black, Titanium Grey and Volcano Red. The special variants are offered in Chrome Black and Chrome Brown.

TVS XL100 BS6

The TVS XL100 BS-VI models come with the advanced Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology which boasts of a 15% higher mileage, and an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) System that enables smooth and silent start. A customer-friendly feature, “Easy On-Off switch” makes multiple start-stops of the vehicle easy and convenient, in addition to economising the fuel consumption.

Other key features include a larger floorboard area for more carriage space, fuel reserve indicator, ergonomically enhanced handlebar, external dry pump, mobile charger, and the rollover sensor for improved safety. Powered by a high spark energy engine that provides solid performance with great pick up, it comes mated to a 99.7cc four-stroke engine with a maximum power of 4.3 bhp at 6000 RPM and maximum torque of 6.5 Nm at 3500 RPM. Offered in comfort and heavy-duty variants, the XL100 is priced at INR 45,114 for the base Comfort variant, INR 44,304 for a special edition version of the heavy-duty and INR 43,544 for the top-spec Heavy Duty version.