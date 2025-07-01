Odysse Clocks 344 Sales in June, Soars with 54% Growth Thanks to HyFy’s Rising Urban Buzz

Overview:
- Odysse Electric sold 344 units in June 2025, recording 54% month-on-month growth
- The newly launched HyFy low-speed e-scooter was the star of the show
- The brand now offers 7 product lines for every kind of rider—from teens to delivery heroes
- With growing demand and expanding reach, Odysse is riding strong into India’s EV future
A Quiet Revolution Gaining Volume
June 2025 has been a month to remember for Odysse Electric Vehicles. With 344 electric two-wheelers sold, the brand clocked in a massive 54% growth over the previous month. These numbers aren’t just digits—they’re proof that India’s young riders, office-goers, and delivery partners are ready to plug into a cleaner, smarter way to move.
And leading this surge is none other than the brand’s latest gem: Odysse HyFy.
Meet HyFy: The New Urban Hero
HyFy has taken city riders by storm. It’s smart, stylish, super affordable, and perfectly built for zipping through traffic with zero emissions and zero noise. With a top speed of 25 km/h and a range of 70–89 km per charge, it’s ideal for students, first-timers, Budget conscious buyers and daily commuters who don’t want the drama of fuel prices or service headaches.
Odysse’s CEO, Mr. Nemin Vora, summed it up perfectly:
“This milestone reflects the growing trust our customers place in us and the broader shift towards cleaner mobility.”
And HyFy? That’s Just the Beginning
The HyFy is just a trailer—the full picture is even more exciting. Odysse has built an impressive portfolio of 7 product lines, including…
|Model
|Highlights
|Vader
|7” Android display, 5 riding modes, 18L storage, AIS-156 battery
|HyFy
|Low-speed city scooter, 25 km/h, 70–89 km range
|Evoqis & Lite
|Electric bikes with anti-theft, keyless entry, motor cut-off
|Snap & Hawk Li
|High-speed scooters, portable batteries, music system, cruise control
|E2Go Series
|Entry-level low-speed scooters with keyless entry and USB charging
|V2 Series
|Dual-battery scooters with LED lights, big boot space
|TROT 2.0
|B2B delivery scooter with 250 kg payload, built-in IoT
These aren’t just electric vehicles—they’re smart lifestyle upgrades built for modern India.
Charging Into the Future
Founded in 2020, Odysse Electric has quickly grown into one of India’s most exciting electric mobility brands. A part of the Vora Group, they’re not just building scooters—they’re building trust, comfort, and innovation into every ride.
With more people choosing EVs over traditional fuel vehicles and cities expanding their green policies, Odysse is positioned perfectly. Backed by global EV tech and rigorous product testing, Odysse products deliver not just style, but long-term value too.
Final Thoughts
Odysse’s 344-unit milestone isn’t just a sales figure—it’s a sign of a bigger movement. A growing number of Indians are ditching petrol and choosing powerful, smart, and clean alternatives. With an expanding lineup and growing demand, Odysse is proving that the future of commuting is quiet, clean, and kind to your wallet.