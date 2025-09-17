TVS Motor and Noise Introduce India’s First EV–Smartwatch Integration

Overview
- Industry-first link between TVS iQube and a Noise smartwatch
- Real-time updates on battery, range, tyre pressure, and alerts
- TVS iQube crosses 6.5 lakh domestic sales
- Special edition smartwatch priced at ₹2,999 with free Noise Gold subscription
Smarter Rides, Right on Your Wrist
TVS Motor Company has teamed up with Noise to introduce India’s first EV–smartwatch integration. Designed exclusively for the TVS iQube, the special edition smartwatch gives riders instant access to key vehicle details like battery status, charging progress, tyre pressure, range, and safety notifications — all without reaching for a phone.
The idea is simple: turn a smartwatch into a genuine mobility companion. From checking if the scooter is locked to getting an alert in case of theft or a fall, the device blends safety with everyday convenience.
Key Features of the EV–Smartwatch Integration
Why It Matters
The launch comes at a time when the TVS iQube has crossed 6.5 lakh unit sales, cementing its place as India’s top-selling EV scooter. By pairing it with Noise, TVS is showing how mobility can be reimagined with connected tech.
Aniruddha Haldar, Senior VP at TVS Motor, called it a step towards “transforming the smartwatch from a lifestyle gadget into a riding assistant.” Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, added that the partnership “brings purposeful innovation to the wrist,” reflecting how consumers increasingly want integrated, tech-driven mobility.
Price and Availability
The TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch is available exclusively on the iQube website at an introductory price of ₹2,999. Buyers will also get a complimentary 12-month Noise Gold subscription, making the deal even sweeter.
Conclusion
With this first-of-its-kind integration, TVS and Noise are setting a new standard for connected mobility in India. It’s more than just a gadget — it’s about giving riders safer, smarter, and more intuitive control over their journeys.