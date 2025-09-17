Apollo Tyres Cuts Prices After GST Reduction, Passes Full Benefit to Customers

Overview – Key Highlights
- Effective September 22, 2025: New prices across all tyre categories.
- GST Cut: Rates reduced from 28% to 18% on new tyres, and to 5% on tractor tyres and tubes.
- 100% Benefit Transfer: Apollo confirms full savings passed on to buyers.
- Impact: Lower ownership and running costs for motorists, farmers, and fleet operators.
Introduction
In a move set to bring relief to both individuals and businesses, Apollo Tyres Ltd has announced a price reduction across its entire tyre portfolio in India. The change comes on the back of the GST Council’s recent decision to slash tax rates for the tyre industry, and Apollo has pledged to pass on every rupee of the benefit directly to its customers. The new prices will take effect from September 22, 2025.
GST Reform and Its Impact
The 56th GST Council meeting marked a turning point for the tyre industry by lowering tax slabs:
- New pneumatic tyres: From 28% to 18%
- Tractor tyres and tubes: Down to 5%
This decision is expected to ease costs in a sector that affects everything from farming to logistics, ensuring more affordable tyres for a wide customer base.
Apollo’s Commitment
Apollo Tyres wasted no time in aligning with the reform. The company has assured buyers that the revised rates will be reflected across its product range, including:
- Passenger car tyres
- Commercial vehicle tyres
- Tractor and agricultural tyres
- Two-wheeler tyres
Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Commercial (India, SAARC & Southeast Asia), Apollo Tyres Ltd, said:
“We welcome the GST Council’s progressive decision, which will bring tangible benefits to both the industry and end-users. In keeping with our commitment to transparency and customer value, we are transferring 100% of the tax benefits to our consumers.”
What This Means for Customers
The price cut is expected to:
- Help fleet operators lower operational costs.
- Support farmers by reducing input expenses on agricultural tyres.
- Benefit everyday motorists with more affordable tyre replacements and maintenance.
Apollo has already begun working with its distributors to ensure the new pricing structure is implemented seamlessly across India.
Conclusion
Apollo Tyres’ full transfer of the GST cut is a boost for both consumers and the industry. Lower tyre prices will ease costs for motorists, fleet operators, and farmers alike, with the new rates effective from September 22, 2025 — perfectly timed to add value during the festive season.