TVS Launches New Metallic Red Color for NTORQ 125 & Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Mark Within Six Months

TVS Motor Company just announced that their 125cc scooter offering TVS NTORQ 125 has crossed the 1 lakh sales mark. On this occasion ahead of the festive season, TVS has also introduced a new colour called Metallic Red ahead of the festive season. TVS NTORQ 125, which was launched in February 2018, has been developed based on the TVS Racing pedigree. The scooter boasts of TVS’s “SmartXonnect”, making it India’s first connected scooter and within 6 months of the launch, the scooter has witnessed immense demand from its target audience leading to 22 lakh visits on the website and consistent enquiries across dealer channels as well as social media platforms.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – commuter motorcycles, scooters & corporate brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS NTORQ 125, our first 125cc scooter, is also India’s first Bluetooth connected scooter. The GenZ, our intended audience, has responded with love to this new offering. They not only took the TVS NTORQ 125 to their homes but gave it a pride of place across their social platforms. This kind of brand love early on is remarkable and redoubles our enthusiasm to live up to the faith of our consumers.’’

TVS NTORQ 125 comes mated to a new generation CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine that churns out 9.4 bhp of power @7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque @5500 rpm. The additional valve in the engine accentuates the performance of the scooter which boasts of a top speed of 95 km/hr and an excellent acceleration packaged with a unique exhaust note. The scooter premieres the TVS SmartXonnect*, an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology which is paired with an exclusive NTORQ mobile App that can be downloaded from the google play store.

TVS SmartXonnect* enables a host of first-in-segment additions to the fully digital speedometer, which boasts of 55 features including navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport. Taking its design cue from that of a stealth aircraft, the NTORQ 125 embodies a sharp, aggressive style with a signature tail and LED tail lamps. It is available in the colour selection of Matte Yellow, Matte Green, Matte Red and Matte White. In April 2018, the brand introduced the Metallic series which includes Metallic Blue, Metallic Grey. The TVS NTORQ is currently available for a price of Rs. 62,994/- ex-showroom Mumbai.