Simple Energy Mark 2 Electric Scooter Set to Arrive This May

Simple Energy is yet another Bangalore based-Electric Vehicle startup. Simple Energy has announced that it will be launching its new flagship scooter, cometh May 2021. According to the reports, it might be launched as the Simple Energy Mark-2. Upon launch, it will presumably go head-to-head with the likes of Ather 450X. The Bangalore-based startup Simple Energy has successfully managed to raise an undisclosed sum of money ( funding ) from the angel investors Vel Kanniappan, Vice President-Global Business, and Finance operations at UiPath, and four other investors who participated in this round of funding.

More details

Simple Energy is also looking into raising another USD 8 -10 million in series A funding in the second quarter of this year. The Mark-2 will be launched by the startup in Bangalore and Delhi followed by a launch event in cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Specs

The Mark-2 is powered by a 4.8 kWh Li-ion battery pack with a claimed top speed of 103 Kph and a 0-50 kph sprint time of 3.6 seconds. Earlier, Simple Energy had tested out their prototype and received an ARAI certified range of 230 Km on a single charge. It may be noted that the 230+km range was achieved in Eco mode. Simple Energy offers Eco, Normal and Sports modes.

If you take a look at the current crop of electric scooters, this prototype still is leagues ahead. Scooters like the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube don’t even come close. Other features include an IP67-rated touchscreen display along with connected technology. Simple Energy also states that the electric scooter will be localized between 80 and 90 per cent for manufacturing. It will have a Charging time of around 40 minutes at home and 17 minutes at a charging station. It will be launched around the INR 1.10 lakhs mark ( ex-showroom ).

Official statement

“Closing the pre-series round has given the year a great start. We’re glad to have investors like Mr Vel and the other four investors believe in the idea of Simple Energy. This pre-series has come in at the right time as we are launching the product Mark-2 in the mid of 2021. We look forward to a long term association with them,” Suhas Rajkumar, the Founder of Simple Energy, said.