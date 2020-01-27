TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched At INR 1.15 Lakh

Just weeks after Bajaj Auto introduced their first scooter in years, the Chetak Electric, another homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has joined the electric revolution. The TVS iQube electric scooter is the Hosur-based manufacturer’s first all-electric product and it has now been introduced at an on-road price of INR 1.15 lakh (Bangalore).

Based on TVS’ SmartXonnect platform, the iQube Electric is a connected scooter which like all TVS products, focuses on the fun-to-ride factor. It is equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor which promises to deliver both high power and efficiency with no transmission loss. The scooter has a max speed of 78 kmph and can travel up to 75 kms on a full charge. The Li-ion battery though is non-removable. The urban commuter can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds. It comes fitted with a TFT cluster which can be paired with the TVS iQube app and offers features such as Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others.

Also Read: 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 Video Review

Other innovative features include Q-park assist, economy and power mode, day and night display and regenerative braking. The scooter is only available in one colour – striking white. With its clean and uncomplicated design, the iQube looks stylish, yet, subtle and functional. It has been equipped with crystal-clear LED headlamps, all-LED tail lamps and has been fitted with an illuminating logo. The TVS iQube Electric can be booked through the website, as well as at select dealerships with a booking amount of INR 5000. This will be followed by dedicated customer relationship assistance for purchase and support. The customer can also avail finance schemes offered by TVS Credit.

The iQube will also be introduced in other parts of the country later. This all-new, all-electric TVS will be up against the Bajaj Chetak and the Ather 450. Where the former has gone on sale in Bangalore and Pune first, the Ather is currently available in Chennai and Bangalore.