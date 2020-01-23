KTM India Offers Test Rides Of The Adventure 390 During Republic Day Power Ride

KTM India has announced the second edition of the KTM ‘Power Ride’ on Republic Day, 26th January 2020. KTM’s Power Ride is conceived to bring the community of KTM Owners riding together in 100 + Cities. The second edition of the KTM Power Ride will see thousands of proud KTM owners participating in breakfast rides across the country which will be taking place simultaneously in 100+ cities. The rides will commence from key dealerships at 7 am in the morning and the KTM owners will conglomerate at a pre-decided location to celebrate the Republic Day with the hoisting of the National Flag.

Additionally, at cities – Mumbai, Pune, Delhi & NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, KTM riders will witness an exclusive launch of the KTM 390 Adventure and have a chance to test ride the same. KTM plans to have one Power Ride every quarter to bring this growing community of KTM enthusiasts together. In this edition of the KTM Power Ride, the participating KTM owners, also stand a chance to win exciting goodies in the KTM Power Pic contest, where the riders will be posting their power-packed images on the ride. KTM riders who want to join the Power Ride need to register at their nearest KTM showroom. More details are available at the website: https://ktmpowerride.com/

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “Over the years, KTM India has built a strong community consisting of thousands of KTM owners and thus, KTM Power ride is an apt platform for the community to come together. We had a great response to the inaugural KTM Power Ride during Independence Day 2019 and expect the ride during this Republic Day to be even better”

Also Read: Transport Design Student Takes A KTM RC 390 And Makes It Look Italian

The KTM Adventure 390 has been launched at Rs. 2,99,000 (Ex-showroom Delhi) and derives much from KTM’s rich legacy in rally racing in terms of chassis, profiling & several specs such as a larger fuel tank, ergonomics & wind protection. The 390 Adventure is purpose-built for adventure travel and features a lightweight Trellis frame chassis, a long-travel suspension by WP with 170mm of wheel travel in the front and 177mm of wheel travel in the rear, knobby tyres by Metzeler, high ground clearance of 200mm, long wheelbase, extendable windshield and a protective bash plate for the engine.

The 390 Adventure is packed with a set of first-in-class electronics like an ECU which controls a host of electronic aids like the lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), cornering ABS, offroad ABS for better steering on low traction surfaces, and a quickshifter+ for smooth clutchless up and downshifting. The bike also gets KTM My Ride smartphone connectivity for calls, music and optional turn-by-turn navigation, all nicely displayed and relayed by the full-colour TFT display. It is powered by the KTM 390 Duke engine which features electronics such as EFI and ride-by-wire resulting in 43 Hp of Power and 37 Nm of Torque.