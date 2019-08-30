Revolt RV 300 And RV 400 – Where To Buy?

With deliveries scheduled to commence in September, the Revolt RV 400 was launched a couple of days ago, along with the RV 300 all-electric motorcycle. Launched with a ‘pay-as-you-go’, 37-month service plan, the RV 400 (Base) asks for INR 3,499 per month. For the premium variant which offers the different sound modes and connected features, one has to pay INR 3,999 per month. For that amount, the package includes 1-year comprehensive insurance, 1 free tyre replacement, 5-year third-party insurance and service costs for 30,000 km/ 3 years. The bikes are offered with an 8-year/1.5-lakh kilometre battery warranty and a 5-year/75,000 km product warranty.

The bikes also offer an unlimited battery switch service, where a Revolt rider can call up a nearby battery-swapping station, whenever his/her bike’s battery is low and immediately get it swapped with a fully-charged one. This offer is free until the 31st of December this year and will be a paid service after that. Alongside the RV 400, the Revolt RV 300 was introduced too, available for a price of INR 2,999 per month, for a period of 37 months from the date of purchase. The RV300 gets a smaller 1.5 KW electric hub motor and its batteries provide a maximum range of around 180 kilometres on a single charge, along with a top speed of 65 kmph. The bike also gets a conventional body and looks more like its elder sibling, the RV400. The other simple yet modern features include a set of LED Headlamps and Taillamps, rear seat grab rails and streetfighter styling.

Also Read: My Revolt Plan: Top 5 Highlights

Available only in Delhi and Pune for now, Revolt has opened four brick-n-mortar stores in the Capital city, while two are upcoming in Pune. In addition to this, the motorcycles can also be booked online on Amazon.